Inuvo to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 8th-10th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence AdTech solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 8-10, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Management is scheduled to present on Monday, September 8, 2025 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed https://journey.ct.events/view/67b13933-38c3-4e08-90f0-b80722622c96 and on the investor relations section of company website at https://inuvo.com/investor/.

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference in New York City. To request a meeting, please contact investor.relations@inuvo.com .

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.