Alcatraz to Showcase Latest Biometric Security Innovations at Identity Week America 2025





CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz , the leader in facial biometric authentication for physical access, today announced its participation in Identity Week America 2025, where the company will showcase the latest enhancements to its flagship product, Rock X, at Booth #428. Additionally, Alcatraz CEO Tina D’Agostin will take the stage for a featured session exploring the future of authentication for access control, where the face is the universal credential.

Built for critical infrastructure, enterprise campuses and regulated industries, Alcatraz Rock X is purpose-built for the world’s most sensitive environments, combining advanced AI with a privacy-first design to secure both exterior and interior high-traffic entry points. The latest enhancements, delivered through Alcatraz’s unique Facial Authentication-as-a-Service model (FAaaS), demonstrate how Rock X continuously improves with ongoing updates, strengthening security, streamlining operations and supporting privacy compliance. Key updates include:

Adaptive 2FA: Give executives and trusted users a frictionless experience with face-only authentication, while keeping 2FA in place for everyone else.

Give executives and trusted users a frictionless experience with face-only authentication, while keeping 2FA in place for everyone else. Custom consent: Collect biometric consent using your own DocuSign account, on-prem or in the cloud.

Collect biometric consent using your own DocuSign account, on-prem or in the cloud. Opt-in biometric processing (for 2FA applications): Only match faces for cardholders already enrolled, supporting stricter privacy and consent standards.

Only match faces for cardholders already enrolled, supporting stricter privacy and consent standards. Enhanced AI-powered tailgating detection: Built directly into devices, the new depth model improves detection of unauthorized entry attempts, without adding friction for authorized users.

Built directly into devices, the new depth model improves detection of unauthorized entry attempts, without adding friction for authorized users. SIP-based intercom support: Enables two-way voice communication at the door, using Rock X’s built-in hardware.

“For government and critical infrastructure leaders, the challenge is not just modernization. It is ensuring the highest level of security without sacrificing privacy or flexibility," said D’Agostin. “Alcatraz’s platform can be added directly to existing access control systems without requiring any custom integration. Purpose-built for compliance, the Rock's privacy-first architecture meets the most rigorous security standards required by government and critical infrastructure.”

In addition to showcasing new product features, D’Agostin’s session, titled “From FaceID to Physical Access: Bridging the Digital–Physical Identity Divide,” will take place on September 11, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET. The presentation will explore how facial authentication is a more secure, scalable and privacy-first approach to physical access.

Trusted across Fortune 100 campuses, AI data centers, financial institutions and national R&D facilities, Alcatraz’s facial authentication platform delivers privacy-first, high-performance access control at scale. As modernization accelerates across government, critical infrastructure and enterprise sectors, Alcatraz continues to lead with real-world solutions built for the environments that demand the highest levels of trust and control.

To schedule a demo or connect with the Alcatraz team during Identity Week America, visit alcatraz.ai/identity-week-2025 .

About Alcatraz

Alcatraz transforms how people move through their secure spaces. Our AI-powered facial authentication technology makes access effortless, intelligent and personalized without compromising on security or privacy. Purpose-built for today’s enterprise, Alcatraz empowers employees to travel freely and safely through the workplace, while protecting high-security environments with enterprise-grade precision. As the pioneer of Facial Authentication-as-a-Service (FAaaS), our plug-and-play biometric solution safeguards the most sensitive environments in the world, including data centers powering the AI revolution, Fortune 100 campuses, financial institutions, R&D facilities, universities, stadiums and more. Headquartered in Cupertino, the company helps protect over four million employees (and counting) worldwide.

Media Contact:

Alcatraz@samsonpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1e1437e-c210-44e1-bcee-5324190e9fe2.