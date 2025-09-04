CETY Completes Delivery of Heat Recovery Systems to Sagacity

IRVINE, CA., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) (“CETY” or the “Company”), a clean energy technology company delivering scalable solutions in power generation, storage, waste-to-energy, and heat-to-power, today announced the successful completion and delivery of its heat recovery systems under the previously announced agreement with Sagacity.

This milestone follows CETY’s April 23, 2025 announcement of the strategic agreement with Sagacity, which secured sales of CETY’s Clean Cycle 140 kW magnetic bearing Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) heat recovery solutions and accelerated development of its next-generation 350 kW ORC system and its lower temperature heat recovery generators.

Project Completion & Delivery

CETY has delivered on the scope of the agreement, including Clean Cycle II (CCII) ORC units, key system components, and engineering support. The completion underscores CETY’s commitment to on-time delivery and technical excellence while reinforcing its role as a reliable partner in advancing clean energy solutions.

Strengthening Future Collaboration

This successful delivery lays the foundation also for continued development with Sagacity of the advanced 350 kW magnetic bearing ORC system. By demonstrating its ability to execute and deliver complex heat recovery projects, CETY has positioned itself and Sagacity to expand into larger-scale industrial and commercial applications as well as lower temperature applications.

Kam Mahdi, CEO of the Company, commented:

"We are proud to have completed this important delivery with Sagacity. This project demonstrates not only the strength of our ORC technology but also our ability to execute with precision and reliability. With this foundation, we look forward to advancing the 350 kW system and scaling our solutions to serve larger and more energy-intensive industries worldwide. Our mission remains to deliver cost-effective, sustainable clean power solutions that create long-term value for our partners and accelerate the transition to clean energy."

CETY’s Role in Sustainable Energy

With the completion of this delivery, CETY further cements its position as a leading developer of innovative ORC technology. The collaboration with Sagacity highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening supply chains, improving affordability, and driving operational efficiency across energy-intensive sectors including Industrail, Biomass, Oil & Gas, Data Centers, and Small-to-Midsize Power Plants.

CETY remains dedicated to expanding its technology platform, enabling industries worldwide to harness waste heat as a renewable resource, reduce emissions, and support global decarbonization efforts.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. Our principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETY.” For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

This summary should be read in conjunction with our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2024, and our other periodic filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters, which filings can be located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

