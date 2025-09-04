CentralReach Continues Commitment to Data Security and Privacy with Renewed HIPAA Compliance Verification

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced the successful completion of its annual Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance verification for data security and privacy, conducted by independent auditing and consulting firm, BDO Global.

HIPAA, regulated by the Department of Health and Human Services and enforced by the Office for Civil Rights, is a series of regulatory standards that outline the lawful use and disclosure of protected health information. CentralReach’s renewal of its HIPAA verification and adherence to these rigorous standards underscore the company’s continued commitment to maintaining strong data security practices. As cybersecurity threats continue to rise across the healthcare sector, protecting client health data and upholding regulatory responsibilities remains a core priority for CentralReach.

“At CentralReach, empowering care professionals in autism and IDD care through innovative technology is at the heart of what we do, and an integral part of our success depends on the security of our platforms and the trust we earn from our customers. That’s why protecting our customers’ health information is just as critical to our mission, and a responsibility we take just as seriously,” said Perry Pappas, SVP and Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. “Our renewed HIPAA compliance and continued excellence across other industry best practices for security represents the work we do every day to protect client data and deliver secure, reliable services.”

Beyond HIPAA compliance verification, CentralReach also strives for security excellence in other areas such as cybersecurity, meeting industry best practices for Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance and TRUSTe certification of its privacy policies and practices.

To learn more, visit security at CentralReach.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.