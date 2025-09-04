Redwood’s Q3 2025 Cross‑Border Index: “Twin Triangles” are reshaping North American Freight

CHICAGO and MEXICO CITY, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics, one of North America’s fastest‑growing fourth‑party logistics (4PL) providers, and its Mexico-based division, Redwood Mexico, today released the Q3 2025 Redwood Cross‑Border Index, highlighting how the fast‑growing Bajío–Mexico City–Querétaro corridor is emerging as a rapidly developing and significant economic region; and how Mexico’s new Automatic Export Notice will reshape cross-border commerce.

“Hundreds of people are flocking to Querétaro daily, rapidly transforming the area into a major retail hub with surging consumption,” said Jordan Dewart, President of Redwood Mexico Operations. “To effectively meet customer expectations amid the growth, logistics service providers must strategically integrate themselves deeply within Mexico, moving beyond mere border operations.”



The “Twin Triangles” concept illustrates a unified ecosystem: manufacturers in Mexico’s Bajío region expand their operations to meet the demand of consumers concentrated from Querétaro to the Valley of Mexico. This growth mirrors the U.S. “Texas Triangle” (Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio), which provides significant capacity and labor to facilitate commerce in both directions.

Southbound demand is increasing, driven by the expanding retail sector in Central Mexico, anchored by Walmart de México, and ongoing nearshoring trends. These factors are drawing more U.S. goods into Mexico, and carriers operating south of the border are actively seeking southbound shippers to achieve network balance. This macro resilience is evident despite tariff concerns, as Mexico’s economy grew by 0.7% in Q2 compared to 0.2% in Q1, with foreign direct investment (FDI) and venture investment showing an upward trend, providing strong support for manufacturing and retail replenishment in Central Mexico.

“Mexico’s transformation into the United States’ primary trading partner continues, undeterred by past, present, or future challenges,” Dewart emphasized. “This ongoing investment south of the border is demonstrably shortening cash cycles for companies in both nations, fueling economic growth amidst turbulence.”

Effective August 11, 2025, Mexico has implemented Automatic Export Notice requirements, significantly impacting exporters of specific product categories. This new regulation, enforced through the SNICE (Sistema Nacional de Información de Comercio Exterior) platform, targets a focused list of five product types: turbines, parts for electric motors, parts for transformers, parts for other electrical machinery, and fiber optic cables.

Exporters dealing with these goods will be mandated to file an official notice through SNICE. The submission process will require two key components: a brief, free-form letter outlining relevant details of the export, and a formally structured Excel form that contains specific data fields for regulatory review. The Mexican authorities have set a target turnaround time for approvals within 10 business days of submission, indicating an effort to streamline the process while still maintaining oversight on these strategic exports.

“This new measure suggests a strategic move by Mexico to enhance its control and monitoring over the export of these particular industrial components and technologies,” concluded Dewart. “It is aimed at various objectives, including ensuring compliance with international trade agreements, managing domestic supply chains, or monitoring the flow of sensitive technologies.”

To address and mitigate potential disruptions in cross-border commerce and to align with the escalating growth in the Querétaro region, Redwood Mexico recently opened a new office in the area. This strategic move underscores their commitment to meeting customers precisely where their needs are evolving, providing localized support and expertise to navigate the complexities of international trade and logistics. By establishing a physical presence, Redwood Mexico aims to enhance responsiveness, foster stronger relationships with clients, and streamline operations in this burgeoning economic hub, ensuring that their services keep pace with the dynamic demands of nearshoring and strengthen vital supply chains.

For more information on how to best move loads across the US-Mexico border, please contact us here.

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology strategy, a modern 4PL. Redwood’s 4PL strategy utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

Media Contact

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com