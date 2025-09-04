PRIDE Industries Receives National Recognition as a 2025 Top Veteran-Friendly Company

Roseville, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a fifth consecutive year, PRIDE Industries has been named one of the nation’s Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Companies by U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM). This distinction publicly recognizes those entities that go above and beyond in their support of our nation’s former military personnel and their families.

“At PRIDE Industries, we believe that veterans bring unmatched dedication, leadership, and resilience to the workforce,” said Tim Young, a military veteran and Chief Human Resources Officer at PRIDE Industries. “Being recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine as a Top Veteran-Friendly Company is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to creating meaningful career pathways for those who have served our country. We are proud to stand with our veterans and empower them to thrive in civilian life.”

It's this commitment to veteran employment that prompted USVM to award PRIDE Industries its Best of the Best recognition.

"At U.S. Veterans Magazine, our mission is to honor and uplift the military community by showcasing organizations that truly make a difference,” said Mona Lisa Faris, President & Publisher at U.S. Veterans Magazine. “Being recognized as a Top Veteran-Friendly Employer reflects not only a company’s commitment to hiring and supporting veterans but also to fostering an environment where service members and their families can thrive. We are proud to highlight employers who are setting the standard and opening doors of opportunity for those who have served our country."

PRIDE Industries offers several employment resources for veterans, including its one-of-a-kind I AM ABLE Employment Helpline [(844) 426-2253], a veterans employee resource group (ERG), and a Military Skills Translator tool that helps veterans match their skills and talent to a civilian career. In addition, PRIDE Industries can help veterans access paid internships as well as mentoring and training programs. And to help other companies increase their hiring of diverse candidates, including military veterans, the company provides recruiting services. In July, on National Hire a Veteran Day, PRIDE Industries held veteran hiring events at four locations across the country.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

