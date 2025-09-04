SailPoint to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025

San Francisco

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Nashville

Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wolfe Research TMT Conference 2025

San Francisco

Thursday, September 11, 2025

J.P. Morgan Software Forum

Napa Valley

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Additional information about the upcoming events including webcast information, where applicable, will be available on SailPoint’s website at https://investors.sailpoint.com.

About SailPoint

At SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL), we believe enterprise security must start with identity at the foundation. Today’s enterprise runs on a diverse workforce of not just human but also digital identities—and securing them all is critical. Through the lens of identity, SailPoint empowers organizations to seamlessly manage and secure access to applications and data at speed and scale. Our unified, intelligent, and extensible platform delivers identity-first security, helping enterprises defend against dynamic threats while driving productivity and transformation. Trusted by many of the world’s most complex organizations, SailPoint secures the modern enterprise.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Schmitz, SVP IR

ir@sailpoint.com

Media Relations Contact

Samantha Person, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Smantha.person@sailpoint.com