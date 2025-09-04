Mark Mikhael, CEO of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals, Named Pharmacist of the Year by the Florida Society of Health-System Pharmacists

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognized for his leadership in advancing compounding, championing patient access, and shaping the future of pharmacy, Mark Mikhael, PharmD, CEO of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals, has been named Pharmacist of the Year by the Florida Society of Health-System Pharmacists (FSHP). This honor recognizes exceptional vision, professional excellence, and a steadfast commitment to improving healthcare for communities across Florida and beyond.

Under Mikhael’s guidance, Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals, two of the nation’s leading compound pharmacies, have expanded access to high-quality medications while driving industry-wide conversations about affordability and innovation in patient care. His advocacy extends beyond the boardroom, with a deep commitment to ensuring compounding remains a vital part of modern medicine.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by FSHP with this award," said Mikhael. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team, whose passion for compounding and patient care inspires me daily. We remain committed to breaking down barriers so patients can access the medication they need, when they need it."





Throughout his career, Mikhael has served as a bridge between policymakers, providers, and patients, helping to shape regulations that protect access to compounded medications while educating stakeholders about their critical role in healthcare. His leadership has helped safeguard options for patients with unique needs that mass-produced drugs cannot meet.

"Mark’s unwavering advocacy for compounding and his dedication to patient access exemplify the highest standards of our profession. His work has made a lasting difference for both pharmacists and the patients they serve," said Stan Loomis, co-founder of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals.

Mikhael’s recognition by FSHP underscores a career defined by collaboration and forward-thinking solutions. Whether testifying on behalf of compounding legislation, building strategic partnerships, or mentoring the next generation of pharmacists, he continues to set a high standard for leadership within the industry.

“From the moment Mark joined our team, it was clear he shared our passion for innovation and patient care. His leadership has strengthened our mission, expanded our impact, and ensured we remain at the forefront of compounding pharmacy," said Naomi Loomis, co-founder of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals.

The Pharmacist of the Year award is one of FSHP’s most significant honors, given annually to a member who demonstrates outstanding service, professional excellence, and a lasting impact on pharmacy practice.

For more information on Olympia Pharmaceuticals, please visit olympiapharmacy.com , and for more information on Wesley Pharmaceuticals, please visit wesleypharmaceuticals.com .

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 48 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.

About Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Wesley Pharmaceuticals, a sister brand of Olympia Pharmaceuticals, was founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis in 2024 in honor of Wesley Loomis, their son and a beloved team member. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company plans to deliver high-quality compounded medications across therapeutic areas, including weight management, hormone replacement therapy, and wellness. Rooted in compassion and patient-first care, Wesley is dedicated to supporting pharmacies and providers with innovative solutions that improve lives.

Media Contact

Abigail Davison

Uproar PR for Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals

abigail.davison@moburst.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a75f4145-e700-4481-9254-e0d9a2815f9e