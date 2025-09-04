Samba TV and MediaTek Deploy EdgeAI on Connected TVs Globally, Ushering in a New Era of Privacy-preserving, Contextual CTV Advertising

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV, the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, today announced its partnership with MediaTek, the world’s largest supplier of smart TV chipsets, to launch Samba AI™ with MiraAware, a groundbreaking edge-based AI solution that brings real-time, contextual intelligence directly to connected TVs (CTV).

The new technology gives TV manufacturers, platforms, and advertisers real-time, privacy-safe intelligence about what’s happening on screen at the moment it appears. Built directly into MediaTek’s dedicated AI processing layer, Samba AI™ enables the TV itself to detect scenes, objects, brands, interactions and even sentiment of what’s happening onscreen without needing to send data to the cloud. The result is real-time contextual analysis that powers brand-safe advertising, AI-generated metadata, and content-aware experiences, while reinforcing user privacy and ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted viewing experience.

“For the last 15 years, Smart TVs have been trapped in a cycle of marginal improvements while the rest of computing has seen revolutionary change,” said Samba TV CEO and Co-founder Ashwin Navin. “It’s about time the AI-era reaches your TV, and we believe on-device vision models and deep learning architectures will fundamentally transform passive displays into systems with real-time contextual understanding. We're defining the contextual computing era within the biggest display in your house. Samba AI™ pushes media intelligence directly to the edge, in collaboration with MediaTek's Pentonic Smart TV chipsets that already power the majority of the world's TVs. We're deploying personalization at a scale that was computationally infeasible just years ago.”

Samba AI™ with MiraAware allows advertisers to target scenes in real time. For example, if during a sporting event, your favorite team scores a goal, Smart TV applications can enable direct interaction with fans, athletes or brands who wish to be present at that moment. A show that features a café, the system can instantly classify it with labels like “coffee,” “Starbucks,” “McDonald’s” or “brunch,” triggering relevant sponsorships or offers. It can also recognize when programming contains violence or sensitive material that brands would not like to be associated with. This type of contextual advertising is based entirely on the content and does not rely on cookies or user IDs.

TV manufacturers that integrate MediaTek’s smart TV chipsets will gain access to Samba TV’s on-device contextual signals. For advertisers, this unlocks brand safety at scale, better alignment across creative and content, and faster analytics about when and how ads are being seen.

The technology can run on a wide range of CTV platforms across North America, Europe, and Australia. Because the AI runs on-device, it eliminates latency while dramatically improving energy efficiency and keeping user data secure.

“As part of MediaTek’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of smart entertainment, this partnership ensures seamless integration, maximum performance, and optimized AI processing directly on the silicon layer,” said MediaTek Senior Director Cody Huang. “With privacy by design, zero latency, and unmatched contextual insights, Samba AI™ powered by MiraAware is set to redefine the future of TV.”

MiraAware delivers powerful scene and object recognition capabilities, enabling Samba AI™ to achieve unmatched accuracy and depth in content analysis. By running directly on MediaTek’s dedicated AI acceleration hardware, MiraAware ensures fast, efficient video analysis with high energy efficiency and a minimal memory footprint.

Samba AI™ with MiraAware provides the kind of future-ready infrastructure advertisers and TV manufacturers need to keep pace. With contextual awareness, and seamless integration into the chipset layer, this partnership redefines how connected TVs will deliver value across the media ecosystem.

About Samba TV

Samba TV is a global leader in AI-driven media intelligence powered by first-party data from millions of opted-in connected televisions and billions of web signals across more than 50 countries. Its independent, cross-platform measurement provides advertisers and media companies with a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Leveraging real-time insights and audience optimization, Samba TV enables marketers to reach and engage audiences with efficiency and effectiveness across any platform and every screen. Find out more at www.samba.com/business .

About MediaTek

As a global leader in semiconductor solutions, MediaTek powers the technology that connects and enriches everyday life. From smartphones, smart homes and autos to transformative technologies like AI and 5G, MediaTek lays the foundation for a smarter and more connected world.

