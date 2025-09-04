DATAIKU IS NAMED TO THE 2025 FORBES CLOUD 100

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, The Universal AI Platform™, today announced it has been named to the Forbes 2025 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud and AI companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners.

Dataiku is the enterprise AI platform that runs on top of any data platform and any LLM vendor, accelerating the delivery of AI solutions directly tied to business efficiency and revenue growth. It unites all teams, from business users to data scientists, and all AI techniques, from analytical to predictive to agentic, in one secure, governed environment. Today, 1 in 4 of the world’s top companies1 trust Dataiku to accelerate their AI adoption.

"Every corporate executive today is asking the same question: ‘Where’s the value in AI?’ At Dataiku, we give them the answer with faster scale, measurable impact, and full control,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO at Dataiku. “Our recognition in the Cloud 100 highlights what’s at stake — the companies that master how to create, connect, and control AI will wield the power to transform their businesses and redefine their industries. We’re not just helping customers chase their ambition, we’re laying the rails AI runs on today, while building the tracks for where it goes tomorrow.”

For the tenth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“For the last decade, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the most innovative private cloud companies in the world, and this year’s standouts are among the most impressive we’ve ever seen,” said Richard Nieva, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “Our honorees highlight the massive sea change that AI has brought to the enterprise, with sky-high growth and valuations.”

“As we mark the 10th year of the Cloud 100 with our 2025 rankings, we celebrate a highly competitive cohort of companies that, for the first time, collectively exceed $1 trillion in value,” said Elliott Robinson, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The cloud is in a period of rapid, AI-driven transformation, with this year’s cohort demonstrating how AI is fundamentally reshaping how the best cloud companies grow, scale, and compete.”

The Forbes 2025 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2025 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 150 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their earliest days through every stage of growth. Bessemer’s global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, Toast and ServiceTitan, and has $19 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has investment teams located in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, New York, Boston, London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer’s storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio).

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 43 licensed local editions in 69 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is The Universal AI Platform™, giving organizations control over their AI talent, processes, and technologies to unleash the creation of analytics, models, and agents. Agnostic by design, it integrates with all clouds, data platforms, AI services, and legacy systems to ensure full technology optionality — empowering customers to future-proof their AI initiatives. With built-in governance and no-, low-, and full-code capabilities, Dataiku enables customers to confidently build and manage differentiated AI that drives measurable business value.

Dataiku is trusted by 1 in 4 of the world’s top companies, based on the top 500 of the 2024 Forbes Global 2000 list (excluding China). With over 1,100 employees across 13 offices worldwide, Dataiku is backed by investors, including Wellington Management, Battery, CapitalG, ICONIQ, and FirstMark. For more, visit the Dataiku blog, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.



1. Based on the 2024 Forbes Global 2000, excluding China