Anthem Properties and Harbour Equity Announce New 145,000 SF Retail Centre in Belmont to Serve Growing SW Calgary Community

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthem Properties Group Ltd. (“Anthem Properties”) and Harbour Equity Capital Corp (“Harbour Equity”) have announced a new partnership to build an open-air retail centre in Belmont, SW Calgary. The commercial development will offer much-needed shopping options and services for the West MacLeod Area Structure Plan, serving 35,000 residents upon full build-out. The project marks the first joint venture between Anthem Properties and Harbour Equity.

The development will feature 145,000 SF of retail space across 14 buildings, anchored by a grocery store, drug store and liquor store. It will also include quick-service and full-service restaurants, personal services and a dynamic highstreet anchored by a two-level childcare building.



With excellent access from 210th Avenue and Sheriff King Street, the centre will significantly improve convenience for nearby communities, where residents currently travel 5–10 minutes outside their neighbourhood for daily essentials.

This will be Anthem’s third ground-up retail development in the Calgary area in recent years, following the success of Highstreet at Cornerstone in NW Calgary and D’Arcy Crossing in Okotoks, with Anthem serving as developer, builder and property manager for all three projects.

“We’re excited about the acquisition of this site as we continue to build on our track record of delivering vibrant shopping centres in Calgary. This marks our first partnership with Harbour Equity and we’re proud to be working with a partner who shares our values and commitment to creating thriving community spaces. We look forward to building on our shared objectives through this project, and to exploring more opportunities together in the future,” said Jordan Carlson, Executive Vice President, Anthem Properties and President, Anthem Holdings Canada.

Construction commenced in August 2025 and is scheduled for completion in Summer 2027.



Project Highlights:

Location: 480 210th Avenue SW, Calgary

Size: 145,000 SF across 14 buildings

Anchors: Grocery, drug store, liquor store

Features: Two drive‑thrus, two‑level childcare, quick‑service and full‑service restaurants, personal services, various pad opportunities

Timeline: Construction began August 2025; opening Summer 2027



About Anthem Properties:

Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company that strives, solves and evolves to create better spaces and stronger communities, with more than 400 residential and commercial projects. Founded in 1991, Anthem is a team of 850+, with a diverse portfolio consisting of 44,000 homes, 12 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space and 60 communities across 9,100 acres of land in North America. We are Growing Places.



About Harbour Equity:

Harbour Equity Capital Corp provides equity capital to experienced real estate developers throughout Canada by way of traditional joint ventures, preferred equity and other hybrid structures. We invest in ground-up and value-add opportunities, either at the time of land acquisition or later in the development process, within a broad range of asset classes, including for-sale residential, apartment buildings, seniors housing, student housing, retail, office, industrial and self-storage developments. Our flexible equity solutions allow our partners to leverage their equity and diversify risk. Since 2011, Harbour Equity has deployed over $300 million to over 60 joint venture investments in 20+ cities across Canada.



Media Contact:

Elisha McCallum

Vice President, Communications, Anthem Properties

Phone: 604.488.3612 Mobile: 778.668.0185

Email: emccallum@anthemproperties.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/708713dc-727e-4d38-85ad-f3931fb76669