Upper Deck Signs Global Soccer Star Alex Morgan As Exclusive Spokesperson

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is adding another legendary athlete to its roster of exclusive spokespeople, signing soccer superstar Alex Morgan to an exclusive memorabilia and trading card deal. The world-renowned addition expands the company’s growing list of ambassadors who are icons in their respective sports, continuing to develop the path for fans to connect through unique and authentic collecting experiences.

“Alex is a pioneer and a leader on and off the field. She has paved the way for generations to follow, and continues to push women’s sports forward,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “As a Southern California company, Alex’s commitment to San Diego makes this collaboration particularly special for us. Her commitment to helping the next generation and efforts throughout the community are inspiring and we at Upper Deck are honored to support those efforts.”

From a young age, Morgan dominated every level of soccer. She was the first overall pick in the 2011 Women’s Professional Soccer Draft out of the University of California, Berkeley, helping the Western New York Flash win a championship that same year. In 2013, Morgan led the Portland Thorns FC to a title in the inaugural NWSL season. Internationally, Morgan was a three-time Olympian, helping the U.S. secure gold at the 2012 Olympics in London. She also led the women’s national team to two World Cup titles. Morgan ranks in the top 10 all-time in national team appearances, goals, and assists. In September 2024, Morgan retired from professional soccer as a member of San Diego Wave FC and had her jersey retired the next year. Morgan was also inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2025.

“The landscape of women's sports has changed so much since I started my career, so I'm proud to have been a part of that growth and now work with Upper Deck to help fans take part in that journey,” said Alex Morgan. “There’s no better way to stay connected with my fans than to team up with a brand that shares the same passion. Their commitment to supporting the Alex Morgan Foundation is further proof this collaboration is the perfect fit.”

Fans can continue to connect with one of soccer’s all-time greats through the first of several exclusive memorabilia and trading card collections celebrating her legendary career. Signed jerseys from across Morgan’s career are available now, including Team USA, San Diego Wave FC, and the University of California, Berkeley. And with an expanding selection of memorabilia and trading cards coming soon, fans and collectors will be able collect the best with Upper Deck. To view the exclusive memorabilia collection, visit UpperDeckStore.com.

