Bluebeam Acquires Firmus AI to Accelerate Intelligence for Drawing Reviews and Financial Risk Mitigation

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, a leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide and a part of the Nemetschek Group, today announced it has acquired Firmus AI (Firmus), a pioneer in preconstruction AI design review and risk analysis. The acquisition will bring Firmus’ cutting-edge AI capabilities, such as the early identification of design-related risk, cross‑discipline coordination issues, and scope gaps, as well as phase-to-phase drawing set comparisons and priority-based issue reporting directly into Bluebeam’s industry‑standard review and markup workflows.

With Firmus, project teams can unlock efficiency and risk mitigation gains across the preconstruction phase — from estimation, bidding, preconstruction and quality to early procurement processes and operations handoff. Firmus meticulously analyzes construction documents and drawings, identifying missing information, cross-discipline discrepancies, and scope gaps.

“Drawings are the universal language of construction, and that’s where risk hides,” said Shir Abecasis, CEO of Firmus. “By joining Bluebeam, we’re placing Firmus’ drawing‑first intelligence exactly where millions of AEC professionals already work. Together we’ll help teams surface issues earlier, communicate them clearly, protect their reputation, and move projects forward with greater confidence and trust.”

“Bluebeam has always been about empowering teams to collaborate more effectively," said Usman Shuja, CEO of Bluebeam. "Firmus brings an AI engine that understands the 2D PDFs at a granular level - spotting scope gaps, inconsistencies and changes across disciplines and revisions. Integrating Firmus’ capabilities gives teams quality assurance that reduces reviews and the "stop-everything" moments late in a project. This is pivotal for a better informed and collaborative future in construction..”

What Combining Bluebeam + Firmus Enables

AI‑powered Review in the Workflow : Firmus scans and analyzes PDF drawings to provide insights with AI-generated markups, dashboards, and trackable issues within existing workflows.

: Firmus scans and analyzes PDF drawings to provide insights with AI-generated markups, dashboards, and trackable issues within existing workflows. Smarter Overlays & Comparisons: Enhancement of Bluebeam’s existing Overlay and Compare features with high‑accuracy cross‑discipline and cross‑phase identification, surfacing mismatches and inconsistencies between, for example, architectural, structural, and MEP sheets.

Speed & Scale: Automation of repetitive manual checks across hundreds of sheets, helping teams compress review cycles while improving document quality and completeness.

Elevated Collaboration: With Bluebeam Studio as the central hub for real-time collaboration, teams are already connected around their drawings. Firmus will enrich this same shared Studio environment by identifying hidden risks in PDF drawings, transparently sharing unbiased findings, and closing gaps to prevent rework.

Bluebeam will begin bringing Firmus capabilities into its products in early 2026, with a preview of Firmus AI technology planned for Bluebeam Unbound, the company’s annual global event for AEC professionals, taking place September 30 – October 2 in Washington, D.C.

About Bluebeam

Bluebeam is the leading provider of digital productivity and collaboration solutions for industries that design and build our world. Since 2002, Bluebeam has made desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that improve project communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle. Trusted by over 3 million users in more than 160 countries, Bluebeam’s solutions empower professionals to make their mark, adapt to change, and deliver projects successfully. Headquartered in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has offices globally and is part of the Nemetschek Group.

About Firmus AI

Firmus AI provides drawing‑first, preconstruction risk analysis for AEC teams, in the cloud. Its flagship products, AI‑REVIEW™ and AI‑MATCH™, read and interpret 2D PDF drawings to detect missing information, scope gaps, and cross‑discipline inconsistencies, delivering visual reports and prioritized issue tracking that streamline collaboration and reduce rework. Firmus is used by contractors, developers and designers to elevate document quality and clarity, mitigate financial risk early, and enhance stakeholders' collaboration and trust.