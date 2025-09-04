Forterra Selected to Support U.S. Army’s Plan to Integrate Autonomous Capabilities into Uncrewed Systems

Washington, D.C., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Forterra, the leading provider of autonomous mission systems for defense has been selected by the U.S. Army to support the agency’s plan to prove out autonomy for Uncrewed Systems (UxS). The Army seeks to acquire an autonomous solution capable of operating across all operational design domains to meet future combat demands.

Forterra is the only provider delivering across all major ground autonomy programs, developing software, hardware and operating systems at scale. The company will integrate four ISVs with AutoDrive, an autonomy stack that enables mobility, next generation communication and third-party payload integrations. It allows soldiers or operators to intervene at any point, should it become necessary.

Forterra integrates a common autonomy stack across every mission system, ensuring seamless interoperability. Designed for extensibility and integration, Forterra’s autonomy stack allows vehicles to operate independently or as part of a connected, resilient force. This combination of robust autonomy with seamless communications and networking ensures Forterra-equipped platforms can adapt to the evolving complexity of modern battlefields.

“Autonomy on the battlefield is becoming globally ubiquitous, and it’s imperative that the United States maintains a competitive advantage,” said Forterra Vice President of Defense Growth Patrick Acox. “The U.S. Army is looking to expand its frontline capabilities, and we are thrilled that Forterra is being considered as part of those efforts. We work hard to serve and support our country’s Soldiers and civilian workers, and we believe our technology will equip the UxS with the necessary tools to deliver on our mission.”

To learn more about AutoDrive, go to forterra.com/autodrive.com







About Forterra

Forterra delivers autonomous mission systems for defense. The company is the only provider contracted across all major ground autonomy programs and deployed at scale today. It builds scalable, robust, mission critical hardware and software platforms that empower its customers to deploy autonomy as a force multiplier, extending reach, survivability, and effectiveness across the battlespace and industrial applications. Forterra is headquartered in Clarksburg, Md., with offices in Washington, D.C., Winter Park, Fla., Ketchum, Idaho. and Palo Alto, Calif. To learn more, go to forterra.com



Contact Info



Sanaz Tahernia

press@forterra.com

+1 240-631-0008