Fall Arrives at Stop & Shop Stores with Comfort, Flavor, and Value Across the Aisles

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the weather begins to cool, Stop & Shop is bringing customers fall delights to help savor the season with a lineup of comforting flavors, sweet treats, and more, all at a great value. From hearty soups to limited-time bakery favorites, Stop & Shop’s private brands are helping customers enjoy autumn to the fullest.

Sweet Indulgence Meets Better-for-You Snacking

Stop & Shop is introducing two exciting twists on a classic dip with new Taste of Inspirations limited-time sweet hummus offerings. In stores now, the apple pie hummus is creamy, spiced, and nostalgic. This hummus is reminiscent of a slice of your favorite homemade apple pie — no apple picking required. Joining in mid-September, a new pumpkin hummus. This creamy hummus transforms the flavors of classic pumpkin pie into a shareable snack, blending real pumpkin with hints of spice for a seasonal treat you’ll want to scoop again and again. Both dip flavors are perfect for pairing with graham crackers, crisp apples, and other fresh fruits.

Fall Fest Favorites Return to the Bakery Department with a New Twist

A beloved tradition returns to Stop & Shop with the Fall Fest bakery lineup. Classic apple cider and pumpkin donuts, donut holes, muffins, and pumpkin madeleine cookies are back. And this year, there are brand-new treats to try: the stuffed pumpkin muffin, a decadent indulgence filled with cream cheese frosting. It’s a pumpkin-lover’s dream, bringing together soft, spiced muffin and velvety creaminess in every bite.

Soup Season, Simplified with Nature’s Promise

Warm, comforting flavors are only a spoonful away with new Nature’s Promise Prepared Soups. Whether it’s classic chicken noodle, cozy tomato basil, savory minestrone, or rich butternut squash, these wholesome options make it easy to grab a hearty meal on the go and are crafted with quality ingredients for a satisfying, homestyle taste.

Pour on the Pumpkin Spice

For those who like their fall flavors in a cup, shoppers can start their morning with a touch of seasonal bliss this September thanks to the new Nature’s Promise Organic Pumpkin Creamer. Silky-smooth and made with organic ingredients, this creamer will be available across stores starting mid-September and stirs the flavors of real pumpkin and warm autumn spices right into your coffee.

From Local Farms to Your Table, Fall is in Full Bloom

It’s not just flavors bringing fall to life at Stop & Shop – it’s flowers, too. The grocer’s new Farm-to-Table Floral Program celebrates the beauty of the season with bold, locally grown mahogany sunflowers, dahlias, and more from farms in New York and New Jersey. The vibrant varieties are available across select stores throughout the brand footprint, and are perfect for brightening kitchens, entryways, and dining tables, bringing the beauty of fall indoors. They are available in limited quantities that may vary week to week based on the harvest.

“Fall is a season all about comfort, and we’re excited to deliver that to our customers in new and exciting ways this year,” said Lee Nicholson, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant at Stop & Shop. “Our goal is to make it easy – and affordable - for our shoppers to bring home the tastes and experiences that make this season so special.”

The private brands lineup complements the grocer’s extensive selection of national brands fall flavors, offering value-driven price points for exceptional flavors. From pumpkin-spiced snacks to apple-inspired treats, customers can explore a variety of seasonal favorites, in one convenient stop. Fall seasonal items are now available across all 360 Stop & Shop locations, for a limited time while supplies last. For more information, visit www.stopandshop.com.

About Stop & Shop: A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs over 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.