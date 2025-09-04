Medical Scrubs Market to Reach USD 88.42 Billion by 2032 as Demand Surges from Healthcare Workforce Expansion and Infection Control Measures – SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Scrubs Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Medical Scrubs Market was valued at USD 49.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 88.42 billion by 2032, growing at a 7.60% CAGR during 2025–2032.

The U.S. market alone accounted for USD 9.71 billion in 2024 and is forecast to expand to USD 17.98 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.99%.

The market’s upward trajectory is driven by rising hospital admissions, increasing surgical procedures, and stringent infection control regulations that require the use of standardized protective apparel. Medical scrubs have evolved beyond basic functional garments to include advanced fabrics, antimicrobial coatings, and fashionable designs, aligning with both safety and comfort requirements for healthcare professionals.





Market Overview

Medical scrubs are a critical component of healthcare apparel, providing frontline protection for doctors, nurses, and other medical staff. They help reduce cross-contamination, maintain hygiene standards, and enhance professional appearance within clinical environments.

The industry is experiencing significant innovation, with manufacturers developing scrubs using moisture-wicking fabrics, stretchable materials for ergonomic comfort, and eco-friendly textiles that support hospital sustainability initiatives. Additionally, growing consumer preference for personalized and stylish scrubs is boosting demand in both institutional procurement and direct-to-consumer sales.

Major Companies in the Medical Scrubs Market Include:

FIGS

Barco Uniforms

Landau Uniforms

Jaanuu

Cherokee Uniforms

Healing Hands

WonderWink

Adar Medical Uniforms

Medline Industries

Koi Design LLC

Segment Analysis

By Type

In 2024, medical uniforms dominated the scrubs market with 91.25% share due to widespread use across healthcare settings. Innovations in fabric technology and ergonomic designs boost functionality and comfort, while the growing nursing workforce drives demand for customized, practical, and professional uniforms, supporting future market growth.

By Usage

In 2024, the reusable scrubs segment dominated the market with 90.11% share due to their high affordability, durability, and environmental benefits. Hospitals prefer them for repeated use without quality loss. Meanwhile, disposable scrubs are expected to grow fastest, fueled by infection control needs, single-use convenience, and reduced cross-contamination risks in operating rooms and high-risk healthcare settings.

By End-User

In 2024, hospitals and ASCs dominated the medical scrubs market with 76.50% share, driven by high patient volumes and stringent hygiene requirements across departments. Continuous supply for doctors, nurses, and technicians sustains demand. Specialty clinics are expected to grow rapidly owing to the increasing specialized procedures, outpatient care, and expanding healthcare access, driving demand for scrubs tailored to specific medical disciplines and patient care needs.

Global Medical Scrubs Market Regional Insights Highlighting Leaders Growth Trends and Opportunities

In 2024, Asia Pacific led the medical scrubs market with 40.15% share, driven by large-scale production, low manufacturing costs, growing healthcare demand, and government support for infrastructure and medical tourism. North America is the fastest-growing region, fueled by infection control focus, high healthcare spending, innovative antimicrobial scrubs, and strong e-commerce adoption.

Europe maintains significant market presence due to established healthcare systems, regulatory standards, and aging populations. Latin America is witnessing growth from improved healthcare facilities, rising hospitalizations, and increasing elderly populations, boosting demand for medical scrubs to ensure hygiene, infection prevention, and patient safety across healthcare settings.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, FIGS introduced cutting-edge upgrades in medical wear, adding yoga waistbands for greater comfort, an antimicrobial technology that withstands industrial washing, and fitted styles that meet a professional look with maximum mobility.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Pricing and cost structure metrics – helps you analyze fabric costs, manufacturing expenses, and procurement pricing trends across hospitals and clinics.

– helps you analyze fabric costs, manufacturing expenses, and procurement pricing trends across hospitals and clinics. Regulatory and compliance benchmarks – helps you understand regional standards for infection control, hygiene, and safety certifications driving adoption of medical scrubs.

– helps you understand regional standards for infection control, hygiene, and safety certifications driving adoption of medical scrubs. Deployment and usage metrics – helps you evaluate adoption levels across hospitals, outpatient centers, and home healthcare settings.

– helps you evaluate adoption levels across hospitals, outpatient centers, and home healthcare settings. Technological advancement metrics – helps you track innovations in antimicrobial fabrics, moisture-wicking textiles, and eco-friendly scrub materials.

– helps you track innovations in antimicrobial fabrics, moisture-wicking textiles, and eco-friendly scrub materials. Sustainability and operational efficiency metrics – help you assess the adoption of reusable scrubs, eco-conscious production, and reduced laundering costs.

– help you assess the adoption of reusable scrubs, eco-conscious production, and reduced laundering costs. Healthcare spending benchmarks – helps you measure institutional budgets and private investments in medical apparel procurement and replacement cycles.

– helps you measure institutional budgets and private investments in medical apparel procurement and replacement cycles. Competitive landscape – helps you gauge the product portfolios, branding strategies, and market positioning of leading medical scrub manufacturers.

Medical Scrubs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 49.15 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 88.42 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.60% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Type (Medical Uniforms, Nursing Scrubs)



•By Usage (Disposable, Reusable)



•By End-user (Hospitals & ASCs, Specialty Clinics, Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

