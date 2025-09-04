DNA Manufacturing Market to Hit USD 19.56 Billion by 2032 as Demand for Cell and Gene Therapies Continues to Rise

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global DNA Manufacturing Market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.44 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.56 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% from 2025 to 2032. The DNA manufacturing market is driven by growing demand for gene therapies, vaccines, and personalized medicine, alongside rapid advancements in synthetic biology and CRISPR-based technologies. Rising investments in genomics research, expanding applications in drug discovery, and the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders further fuel market growth. Additionally, government funding, biopharma partnerships, and the need for scalable, cost-efficient DNA synthesis solutions are key contributors to its expansion.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8428

Global DNA Manufacturing Market Key Takeaways

Registering a CAGR of 17.2%, the global DNA manufacturing market size is projected to grow from USD 6.44 Bn in 2025 to USD 19.56 Bn by 2032.

Synthetic DNA segment is expected to account for nearly half of the global DNA manufacturing market share by 2025.

Oncology is slated to remain the most lucrative application of DNA manufacturing, accounting for 24.3% of the market revenue share in 2025.

Based on technology, PCR segment is projected to lead the industry, capturing nearly one-third of the market share by 2025.

North America, with an estimated market share of 38.5% in 2025, is set to maintain its dominance over the global DNA manufacturing industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for DNA manufacturing companies during the assessment period.

Rising Demand for Cell and Gene Therapies Spurring Market Growth

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the DNA manufacturing market outlook appears promising. This is mainly due to rising prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases and increasing demand for cell and gene therapies.

Advanced therapies like cell therapy and gene therapy are witnessing a higher demand due to rising incidence of cancer, genetic disorders, and rare diseases. This trend is expected to boost growth of the DNA manufacturing market.

Cell and gene therapies often require plasmid DNA and viral vectors. Thus, their growing popularity for treating a wide range of diseases is set to drive the need for DNA manufacturing during the forthcoming period.

High Production Costs Restraining DNA Manufacturing Market Growth

Despite a strong growth trajectory, certain factors might slow down growth of the DNA manufacturing market. High cost of DNA synthesis is one such factor.

Producing high-quality DNA, especially for clinical applications, is a complicated and expensive process. This makes it harder for DNA to be widely used in therapies and research, which can slow down DNA manufacturing market growth in some regions.

Purchase Now Up to 25% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8428

Technological Advancements Creating New Growth Prospects

Advances in genetic engineering and synthetic biology are changing the way DNA is manufactured. They allow scientists to create custom DNA sequences for uses like medical tests and gene therapies.

Companies like GenScript and Twist Bioscience lead from the forefront when it comes to developing advanced platforms that speed up synthesis of long and complex DNA sequences. These innovations are expected to unlock new revenue streams for DNA manufacturing companies.

Twist Bioscience, for instance, introduced an Oncology DNA CGP Panel aimed at advancing precision oncology in August 2025. This panel uses Twist's innovative silicon-based DNA synthesis platform, offering high-throughput, cost-effective, and precise genomic analysis to support cancer research and therapeutic development.

Increasing popularity of vaccines like mRNA and DNA vaccines is expected to create a strong need for high-quality DNA templates. Pharmaceutical companies and governments are directing more funds toward technologies that enable faster as well as more scalable vaccine production. This will likely create opportunities for industry players.

Emerging DNA Manufacturing Market Trends

Rising demand for personalized medicine is a key growth-shaping trend in the DNA manufacturing market. Personalized medicine development needs high-quality, customized DNA. For instance, developing treatments like CAR T-cell therapy, mRNA vaccines, and CRISPR-based therapies relies a lot on precisely manufactured DNA.

Governments and private companies are investing heavily in biotechnology research and development to support creation of advanced diagnostic tools as well as novel therapies. This is expected to increase demand for synthetic DNA during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in DNA synthesis, such as automated DNA synthesizers, are enhancing the efficiency and scalability of DNA production. They are making DNA synthesis more accessible as well as affordable, thereby supporting market expansion.

Use of artificial intelligence (AI) is also becoming popular in the DNA manufacturing landscape. This advanced technology is being employed to optimize process design and increase yields in DNA production.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/8428

Analyst’s View

“The global DNA manufacturing industry is set for robust growth, owing to rising incidence of chronic and rare diseases, increasing demand for cell and gene therapies, advancements in DNA manufacturing technologies, and growing investments in synthetic biology and personalized medicine,” said senior CMI analyst Abhijeet Kale.

Current Events and Their Impact on the DNA Manufacturing Market

Event Description and Impact New DNA Manufacturing System Launches Description: Wuxi Biologics recently launched EffiX Platform, a new E. coli-based expression system for recombinant proteins and plasmid DNA. Impact: These innovations are enhancing yield as well as stability in plasmid DNA production, reducing production costs and time-to-market for gene therapies. AI-Enhanced Gene Synthesis by Twist Bioscience (2024–2025) Description: Companies like Twist Bioscience are using machine learning algorithms in gene synthesis workflows. Impact: This helps companies increase throughput and reduce error rates, as well as to enable scalable custom DNA construct. mRNA Vaccine Infrastructure Repurposing (Post-COVID-19) Description: Biopharma companies are switching their mRNA vaccine production setups to make plasmid DNA instead. Impact: This can lower barriers for new DNA-based therapeutics as well as reduce manufacturing bottlenecks.



Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in DNA manufacturing market report:

WuXi AppTec

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Lonza Group

GenScript Biotech

Integrated DNA Technologies

Sigma-Aldrich (Merck Group)

Eurofins Genomics

Bluebird Bio

OriGene Technologies

Sangamo Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Intellia Therapeutics

Caribou Biosciences

Cellectis

Key Developments

In March 2025, Wuxi Biologics introduced the EffiX Microbial Expression platform to improve recombinant protein and plasmid DNA production. This proprietary E. coli expression system is designed to deliver high yield and stability in the production of plasmid DNA as well as recombinant proteins.

In January 2025, Aldevron launched its cutting-edge Alchemy cell-free DNA technology for research grade applications. This novel technology is a big step forward in synthetic DNA manufacturing. It offers a cell-free, enzymatic process to generate linear DNA templates for producing mRNA molecules.

In June 2024, Bionova Scientific said it will start producing plasmid DNA (pDNA) at a new facility in The Woodlands, Texas. This facility will produce important materials needed for cell and gene therapies.

Market Segmentation

Type of DNA Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Synthetic DNA Oligonucleotide synthesis Custom DNA synthesis Plasmid DNA Gene DNA

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Oncology Gene Therapy Vaccine Development Immunotherapy Regenerative Medicine Neurodegenerative Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Infectious Diseases Others (Rare Genetic Disorders)

Technology Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) CRISPR/Cas9 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Gene Synthesis Others (Gene Editing and Modification)

Grade Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) GMP Grade (Good Manufacturing Practice) R and D Grade (Research and Development)

Production Scale Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Commercial Scale Production Custom Scale Production

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Others (Academic and Research Institutions, etc.)

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Read More:

Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Outlook and Forecast for 2025-2032

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032

Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032