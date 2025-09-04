Sports Management Software Market to Experience Significant Growth, Forecast to Reach USD 16.76 Billion by 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Management Software Market to Surpass USD 7.30 Billion by 2025 Amid Rapid Digital Transformation in Sports

The sports management software market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.30 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 16.76 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2025 to 2032. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, thanks to more organizations focusing on sustainability and ESG reporting. The growing need to track and report on ESG performance is leading to higher demand for specialized software. Additionally, as investors consider ESG factors more heavily, companies are being pushed to improve their ESG monitoring and reporting processes.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6705

Global Sports Management Software Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global sports management software market size is expected to grow nearly 2.3X during the forecast period, reaching USD 16.76 Bn by 2032, up from USD 7.30 Bn in 2025.

Global sports management software is projected to increase at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2032.

Software segment is set to dominate the global market, accounting for a 72.7% share in 2025.

By deployment, cloud-based category is expected to account for 53.8% of the global sports management software market share by 2025.

Event management and scheduling is forecast to remain the most lucrative application, accounting for 37.2% of the global market revenue in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 36.2% in 2025, is slated to maintain its dominance over the global market.

Asia Pacific is poised to create lucrative growth opportunities for sports management software providers during the forecast period.

Digital Transformation in Sports Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest sports management software market analysis highlights key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth factor is the rapid digital transformation in sports.

Sports organizations in the contemporary world are increasingly adopting digital solutions to automate and streamline tasks, enhance fan engagement, and improve overall efficiency. This trend is expected to drive demand for sports management software.

Sports management software helps users streamline tasks like registration, scheduling, and payments. The shift from manual processes to digital solutions in the sports industry will provide a strong impetus for growth of sports management software market during the forthcoming period.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6705

High Costs and Data Security Concerns Limiting Market Growth

The global sports management software market outlook looks bright, owing to digital transformation in the sports industry. However, high initial costs and data privacy concerns may limit market growth to some extent.

Small sports organizations, especially smaller clubs and local teams, struggle to afford sports management software because it is expensive. This may slow down the growth of the sports management software market during the forecast period.

In addition, use of digital tools like software in sports industry increases the risk of data breaches and cyberattacks. This deters some sports entities from adopting digital tools, dampening overall sports management software market demand.

Shift Towards Data-Driven Decision-Making Creating Growth Opportunities

Sports teams and managers are increasingly using data analytics to track player performance, find new talent, prevent injuries, and make business decisions. This shift toward data-driven choices is expected to open new revenue streams for sports management software companies in the coming years.

Emerging Sports Management Software Market Trends

Rising demand for fan engagement is a key growth-shaping trend in the sports management software market. There is a growing focus on enhancing fan experience through digital platforms in the sports industry. Sports management software offers features like live streaming, interactive content, and personalized communication to help teams and organizations connect with fans more effectively.

Cloud-based sports management software is gaining popularity, thanks to its scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness. Its rising adoption among sports entities is expected to boost market growth.

The rise of esports and fantasy sports is opening new revenue opportunities for sports management software providers. These platforms need specialized software for data tracking, real-time feed, and security payment processing.

Use of artificial intelligence is a notable trend in the sports management software industry. AI helps with predictive analytics, real-time performance tracking, and personalized training programs, making it useful for coaches as well as sports managers. Increasing adoption of AI-based sports management solutions is expected to drive market growth.

Request For Customization:https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6705

Analyst’s View

“The global sports management software industry is set to register strong growth, owing to digital transformation in sports sector, shift towards data-driven strategies, increasing popularity of cloud-based solutions, and growing need for enhanced fan engagement and operational efficiency,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Sports Management Software Market

Event Description and Impact Premier League’s Microsoft AI Partnership Description: The Premier League recently struck a five-year deal with Microsoft to embed AI (Copilot) across its digital platforms and migrate to Azure. Impact: This elevates demand for sports management systems capable of integrating AI-driven fan engagement tools and large-scale cloud infrastructure. Post-Pandemic Digital Transformation in Sports Description: There is a rising interest in remote team management post-COVID-19 pandemic. Impact: This fuels adoption of cloud-based sports management solutions for distributed coaching as well as training. Chyron + Asport Cloud-based Production Collaboration Description: Chyron and Asport teamed up to launch a cloud-native, AI-powered live sports production and distribution platform. Impact: Such development spur demand for modular, cloud-enabled sports management solutions that support remote workflows and OTT delivery.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the sports management software market report:

Jonas Club Software

Omnify

Jersey Watch

SquadFusion

Active Network

NBC Sports Group

Oracle Corporation

League App

Stack Sports

TeamSnap

SAP SE

SportsEngine

Club Automation

BearDev

Microsoft

Playbooks

SwimTopia

Engage Sports

Hudl





Market Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Application

Event Management and Scheduling

Client Management

Marketing Management

Others

Key Developments

In May 2025, GameDay released its new Duplicate Management feature for memberships & events. The new feature is designed to simplify data management for sporting bodies and administrators. It uses smart machine learning and smart technology to automatically identify as well as prevent duplicate member profiles.

In August 2025, Ormax Media launched the Ormax Sports Track. This innovative analytical tool is designed to evaluate audience engagement and the marketing impact of sports tournaments on Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming platforms in India.

Also Read:

Online Casino Software Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032

Event Management Software Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032

Sports Technology Market Outlook for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news