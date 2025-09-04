Defiance Launches ANEL: 2X Long ETF for Arista Networks, Inc.

MIAMI, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leader in thematic and leveraged exchange-traded funds, today announced the launch of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long ANET ETF (Ticker: ANEL) . This fund provides investors with amplified 2X daily exposure to the performance of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), enabling retail investors to participate in the growth of a leading innovator without the need for a margin account.

ANEL seeks to deliver daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of Arista Networks, Inc.. The Fund utilizes derivatives such as swaps and options to achieve its leveraged objectives, offering precise exposure to this issuer.

Why Arista Networks?

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) is a global leader in cloud networking solutions, offering scalable, high-performance platforms designed for large data centers, enterprise networks, and cloud providers.

With its focus on software-driven architecture, network automation, and advanced AI-driven security, Arista has established itself as a critical enabler of cloud computing and next-generation enterprise connectivity.

An investment in ANEL is not an investment in Arista Networks, Inc..

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Security’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Security’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

About Defiance

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser").

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Underlying Security Risk. The underlying security is subject to many risks that can negatively impact the Fund.

Underlying Securities Trading Risk. The trading prices of ANET may be highly volatile and subject to wide fluctuations in response to various factors.

Underlying Securities Performance Risk. Arista Networks may fail to meet expectations, which could cause its share price to decline.

Technology Industry Risk. The technology industry can be significantly affected by rapid product obsolescence, regulatory changes, and competitive pressures.

Derivatives Risks. Derivative investments may not perfectly track the underlying security and can magnify losses.

Swap Agreements and Options Contracts. These instruments involve specialized risks that can prevent the Fund from achieving its objectives.

Leverage Risk. Leverage increases risk of loss and volatility in Fund value.

Compounding Risk. The Fund has a single-day investment objective, and compounding can cause multi-day returns to diverge significantly from the stated daily target.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Frequent trading may increase costs and tax liabilities.

Non-Diversification & Single Issuer Risk. The Fund invests primarily in a single issuer, making it more volatile than diversified funds.

New Fund Risk. The Fund has no operating history, limiting performance assessment.

Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

