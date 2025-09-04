Medical Thermometer Market to Uplift USD 5.12 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical thermometer market size was valued at USD 2.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 5.12 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.64%, according to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The market’s expansion is driven by the increasing patient population and the rising healthcare demands in developing regions.

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the medical thermometer market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034.

By product, the mercury-free thermometers segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to grow fastest in the upcoming years.

By end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment held a major share of the market in 2024 and is expected to witness the fastest growth in the studied years.

Market Overview & Potential

A device that measures body temperature is termed a medical thermometer, which currently emphasizes the use of smart connected thermometers. These are further connected to mobile apps through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, enabling remote temperature monitoring and logging of readings over time. The medical thermometer market has another application of infrared technology to measure temperature without direct physical contact is crucial during health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Worldwide, hospitals and clinics are increasingly using these advanced thermometer approaches in critical sign monitoring, fever detection, post-surgery care, and screening.

What are the Major Growth Drivers Medical Thermometer Market?

Across the world, there is a rise in the burden of population that is highly prone to severe diseases, which is widely boosting the demand for medical thermometers as a basic diagnosis tool. This increasing population is expanding health consciousness, and a focus on proactive health management is propelling more individuals to track their temperature regularly. Along with this, nowadays, people are seeking the trend of home-based healthcare, mainly among the aging population, which develops a greater need for reliable, easy-to-use thermometers for at-home health parameter monitoring.

What are the Key Drifts in the Medical Thermometer Market?

The globe is stepping into digital and non-contact thermometers, and technological advancements like smart thermometers are immensely expanding the overall market developments.

In June 2025, OxygenCare, a major provider of life-saving medical equipment and solutions, expanded its healthcare offering with Exergen Thermometers.

In March 2025, Emirates partnered with Parsys Telemedicine to unveil novel onboard medical technology, investing over USD 2.4 million in a variety of medical tools like a pulse oximeter, thermometer, blood pressure monitor, glucometer, and ECG.

In October 2023, Wellvii, manufacturer of connected smart devices for health and wellbeing, made a partnership with Simzo to bring the elegant and convenient design of the Wellvii Temp thermometer.



What is the Emerging Challenge in the Market?

The medical thermometer market is facing inconsistency in the results shown by digital and infrared thermometers as compared to each other and to calibrated medical-grade devices. As well as accelerating development and production expenditure for advanced thermometers, this makes them unaffordable in low-income areas. Subsequently, other geopolitical factors and tariffs are affecting supply chains, resulting in device shortages and enhanced expenses.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Medical Thermometer Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America held the biggest revenue share of the market. This expansion has occurred due to the supportive government policies, which are further fostering mercury-free devices and campaigns to expand disease awareness, contributing to the market progression.

Additionally, this region is promoting significant advances in smart, connected thermometers, mainly digital and infrared models, and the integration of Bluetooth/Wi-Fi is acting as a crucial driver for the respective market development. Alongside, the US is focusing on the establishment of non-contact thermometers for infection control.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

In the medical thermometer market, the Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years. In China and India, there is a rise in the aging population that is widely demanding constant health monitoring, which accelerates the use of thermometers. Additionally, this population is greatly susceptible to risk, and occurrence of outbreaks, especially seasonal flu and pandemics, has significantly expanded the demand for reliable fever detection tools.

India’s advantageous initiatives, such as the Ayushman Bharat insurance launch and a robust government focus on public health, are mainly fueling the widespread adoption of advanced and digital thermometers in the developing patient concerns. Whereas Japan is experiencing a wider demand for consistent monitoring wearables in the rapidly increasing geriatric population.

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Which Product Held the Dominating Share of the Medical Thermometer Market in 2024?

The mercury-free thermometers segment registered dominance in the market in 2024 and will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. This approach will address growing health and environmental issues associated with mercury, coupled with stringent regulations and bans on mercury-based devices. As well as this also offers superior accuracy, pace, and safety of mercury-free alternatives, including digital and infrared thermometers. Nowadays, numerous manufacturers are working on blue spirit or organic liquid-filled glass thermometers, with escalated availability, and provision of a non-toxic, non-hazardous, and biodegradable alternative to mercury.

By end-user analysis

What Made the Hospitals & Clinics Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the medical thermometer market in 2024 and is predicted to grow fastest during 2025-2034. In diverse hospitals and clinics, thermometers are extensively used for necessary fever detection and temperature monitoring of patients, staff, and visitors. Furthermore, the segment is driven by the growing issues regarding hygiene and the need for faster, non-invasive solutions are fostering demand for digital and infrared thermometers, particularly in clinical settings. Alongside, in China, India, and the US, expanding healthcare services result in greater demand for medical devices, including thermometers.

Recent Developments in the Medical Thermometer Market

In July 2025, Viet Nam launched a new project to minimize POPs and mercury emissions, accelerate sustainable production, mainly in thermometers, sphygmomanometers, and fluorescent lamps, and consumption.

In March 2025, Medical Indicators, one of the largest global manufacturers of single-use medical thermometers, unveiled TraxIt, a continuous monitoring thermometer developed to comfortably and accurately track a child’s temperature for up to 48 hours.

In January 2024, Withings launched BeamO, an all-in-one thermometer, oximeter, ECG, and stethoscope.



Medical Thermometer Market Key Players List

Medtronic

America Diagnostics Corporation

Easywell Biomedicals, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Compumedics Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Medical Indicators Inc.

Mediaid, Inc.

A&D company

Exergen corporation



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Mercury-free Thermometers

Mercury-based Thermometers

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Industries



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

