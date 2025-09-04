Medical Device Security Market to Hit USD 15.02 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Healthcare Cyber-attacks | Report by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Device Security Market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.32 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.02 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2025 to 2032. A major market trend is the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled medical devices, which, while improving patient care, also heighten security risks and fuel the need for advanced cyber security solutions. At the same time, strict regulatory requirements and growing data privacy concerns are prompting healthcare providers and manufacturers to prioritize strong medical device security frameworks. This is accelerating innovation and creating significant growth opportunities across the market during the forecast period.

Global Medical Device Security Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global medical device security market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2025 and 2032, reaching USD 15.02 Bn by 2032, up from USD 8.32 Bn in 2025.

Based on component, the solutions segment is projected to account for 55.2% of the global medical device security market share by 2025.

By device type, wearable segment is set to hold a prominent market share of 34.5% in 2025.

Network security category is anticipated to account for more than one-fourth of the global medical device security industry share by 2025.

North America is poised to remain the undisputed leader in the medical device security market, capturing 37.3% of market share in 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated market share of 23.4% in 2025, is expected to be the most lucrative pocket for medical device security providers during the forecast period.

Rise in Healthcare Cyberattacks Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest medical device security market analysis offers insights into major factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the increasing incidence of cyberattacks targeting healthcare industry.

Cyberattacks and data breaches targeting healthcare systems and medical devices are rising at an alarming pace. For instance,

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) investigated 307 data breaches in the first half of 2025.

In February 2024, Change Healthcare reported a ransomware attack that compromised the protected health information of approximately 192.7 million individuals.

This surge in cyberattacks on the healthcare industry is putting medical device security solutions and services into the spotlight. These solutions have the tendency to protect connected devices, their software, and the data they generate from cyberattacks.

Healthcare businesses are increasingly investing in enhanced security solutions to protect sensitive health information and ensure the integrity of medical devices. This is expected to boost growth of the medical device security market during the forecast period.

High Implementation Costs Limiting Medical Device Security Market Growth

The global medical device security market outlook appears promising, owing to rising incidence of cyberattacks in the healthcare sector. However, high implementation costs might slow down market growth to some extent during the projection period.

Advanced medical device security solutions are quite expensive. This deters many healthcare providers from using them, especially in underserved regions, which in turn may reduce medical device security market demand.

Rise of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Creating Growth Avenues

The network of interconnected medical devices like wearable monitors and implantable devices, is expanding rapidly. This, however, increases the potential attack surfaces for cyber threats for cybercriminals, necessitating enhanced security measures against cyberattacks. Consequently, medical device security companies are poised to benefit from significant growth opportunities.

Governments and regulatory bodies are enforcing stringent requirements for medical devices and healthcare systems. This is expected to uplift demand for medical device security solutions and services during the forthcoming period.

Impact of AI on the Medical Device Security Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a powerful tool in the medical device security market. AI-powered solutions enhance the ability to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats targeting connected medical devices, such as pacemakers, insulin pumps, and diagnostic equipment.

AI-based security solutions have the tendency to help healthcare providers safeguard sensitive patient data as well as maintain device integrity. They enable real-time monitoring, predictive threat analysis, and automated security protocols.

Many companies are introducing AI-based security solutions to address security needs of the healthcare sector. For instance, Health Catalyst recently introduced an AI-powered version of BluePrint Protect™ to screen and identify risks related to cybersecurity threats.

Emerging Medical Device Security Market Trends

Growing need for robust healthcare cybersecurity solutions is a key growth-shaping trend in the medical device security market. Digital transformation of healthcare industry has introduced new vulnerabilities, prompting companies to used advanced cybersecurity solutions.

There is a rise in AI-enabled attacks, which are harder to identify and address. Modern cybercriminals employ technologies like AI to breach medical devices as well as healthcare systems. This is expected to create new revenue streams for medical device security providers.

Cloud-based medical device security solutions are gaining popularity among healthcare organizations. This is due to their advantages like flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Rising adoption of these cloud-based solutions is expected to boost the medical device security market value during the assessment period.

Analyst’s View

“The global medical device security industry is set to grow rapidly, owing to rising incidence of healthcare cyberattacks, growing need for robust healthcare cybersecurity solutions, increasing adoption of IoMT, and implementation of stringent safety regulations,” said a lead CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Medical Device Security Market

Event Description and Impact Surge in AI-Driven Cyberattacks Description: Hackers are utilizing AI tools like Claude Code to automate cyberattacks, including vulnerability scanning, ransomware creation, and crafting convincing phishing emails. Impact: This is expected to drive demand for advanced medical device security tools during the forthcoming period. Rapid Expansion of Connected Medical Devices and IoMT Description: Telemedicine and remote monitoring have gained traction post-COVID-19 pandemic. Impact: This significantly increases attack surface, driving demand for IoT-specific security solutions and network segmentation tools. Increasing Healthcare Data Breaches Description: In the first five months of 2025, over 23 million individuals were affected by healthcare data breaches. Impact: The persistence of data breaches highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in healthcare systems, necessitating continuous improvement in cybersecurity measures.



Competitor Insights

Key companies in medical device security market report include:

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

Intuitive Surgical

Abbott Laboratories

Stryker Corporation

Baxter International

Johnson and Johnson Medical Devices

Boston Scientific

Olympus Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Terumo Corporation

Smith and Nephew

Edwards Lifesciences



Key Developments

In March 2025, INTEGRITY Security Services launched ISS Secure Platform for Medical (ISS-SPM) for medical device manufacturers. This novel end-to-end security solution is designed to help medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers meet compliance and security requirements.

In November 2024, Health Catalyst launched an AI-enabled cyber protection solution for healthcare. The new platform, an AI-powered version of BluePrint Protect™ from Intraprise Health, empowers healthcare organizations to screen and identify risks related to cybersecurity threats.

Market Segmentation

Component Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032) Solutions Encryption Solutions Identity and Access Management (IAM) Antivirus and Anti-Malware Risk and Compliance Management Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) Data Loss Prevention Disaster Recovery Solutions Services Professional Services (Consulting, Training, Integration) Managed Security Services (24/7 Monitoring, Incident Response)

Device Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032 ) Wearable Devices Implantable Devices Diagnostic Devices Therapeutic Devices Monitoring Devices

) Security Type Insights ( Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032 ) Network Security Endpoint Security Application Security Cloud Security

( ) Deployment Mode Insights ( Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032 ) Cloud-based On-premises

( ) End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032 ) Healthcare Providers (Hospitals, Clinics, etc.) Medical Device Manufacturers Home Healthcare Healthcare IT Companies Diagnostic Centers Others (Government and Regulatory Bodies)

) Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032 ) North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa

)

