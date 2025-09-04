Making Waves in Virginia Beach: Aqua-Tots Swim School Opens This Fall

Virginia Beach, VA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School is thrilled to share that its newest Virginia location will be opening this fall in the dynamic seaside city of Virginia Beach. Designed with families in mind, Aqua-Tots Swim School is bringing its proven, kid-friendly swim programs to help local children become safe, confident swimmers for life.

Trusted by parents since 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim School’s high satisfaction rate comes from their dedication to creating a safe and fun learning environment that all tots can understand and progress in. With a curriculum rooted in child development, Aqua-Tots' eight levels of swim classes are designed to help children practice and improve motor skills as they develop them.

From babies to big kids, Aqua-Tots offers swim lessons for every age and ability, starting as early as four months old. Families can choose from small class sizes of one, two or four students per instructor to ensure every child gets the focused instruction they deserve. Lessons run Monday through Saturday with flexible times to fit busy family schedules, plus adaptive and Fast Track options for unique needs and goals.

Aqua-Tots Virginia Beach at Red Mill franchise owner, Jessica Stevenson, has been part of the Aqua-Tots family for over a decade, beginning at the Raleigh, NC, school in 2015. What started as a role at the front desk quickly grew into a calling, and by 2019 she was leading the Holly Springs, NC, location as general manager. Now, as a franchise owner, she is bringing her dedication and experience to Virginia Beach, where she looks forward to helping children build confidence in and around the water.



“Over the past 10 years, I have had the privilege of watching children grow from their very first lessons into strong, capable swimmers,” Stevenson said. “That’s what excites me about opening in Virginia Beach—continuing that journey with local families. Living near the coast makes water safety essential, and I am honored to provide a place where parents can feel confident their children are both safe and thriving.”

Once open, families are invited to visit during business hours to connect with the team, explore the facility, and discover more about the programs offered. Families should reserve their spot now in this highly anticipated swim school. Those interested can take advantage of the school’s Sneak Peek offer and enjoy free swim lessons for the first two weeks after opening. For more details, follow Aqua-Tots Virginia Beach at Red Mill’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Aqua-Tots Virginia Beach at Red Mill is also seeking passionate individuals to join their team. Positions available include water safety instructors and front desk associates. For additional information or inquiries, interested candidates can email virginiabeachgm@aqua-tots.com or apply online at aqua-tots.com/employment/.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/virginia-beach-at-red-mill, email virginiabeachinfo@aqua-tots.com or call 757-292-2410.

###

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 170 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.