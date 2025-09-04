HTVRONT Unveils 2nd Generation Auto Tumbler Heat Press — Smarter, Faster, More Versatile, All in One

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTVRONT, a leading innovator in the DIY crafting industry, officially launches the second-generation tumbler heat press — the HTVRONT A200 Auto Tumbler Heat Press. Engineered to improve workflow efficiency and expand creative possibilities, the machine now accommodates both straight tumblers and 40 oz tumblers with handles. This versatile design offers a professional solution for creators and small businesses looking to scale production without sacrificing quality or increasing operational complexity. Pre-sales start September 4th on HTVRONT’s official website.





The most notable feature of the A200 is its replaceable heat plate system. By shifting to a detachable module, users can switch plates in just 10 seconds - better yet, no tools are required. From straight tumblers to handled 40 oz tumblers, the A200 handles multiple cup shapes with ease, allowing creators to work across diverse product lines without interruption.





“We’ve long seen creators struggle with presses that only fit one cup style and require complicated, time-consuming plate changes,” said Tim Lei, Product Director at HTVRONT. “The A200 solves this with its detachable heat plate system — letting users switch from straight tumblers to handled ones in seconds. It’s a smarter, more adaptable machine that reshapes cup customization for small-scale businesses.”

What truly sets the A200 apart is its business-ready design, built to maximize efficiency and profitability. Custom-shaped plates and extended heat press mats enable one-press full coverage, finishing each cup faster without multiple cycles. Four self-defined modes and a die-cast aluminum plate durable for 10,000+ uses allow small businesses to produce more cups faster and more efficiently while reducing replacement costs, delivering higher cost efficiency.





Beyond efficiency, the A200 also ensures precision. With adjustable pressure up to 155 LB, it accommodates thicker or larger cup styles with accuracy, guaranteeing consistent results. Inherited premium features from the first-generation model — including auto shutoff, automatic pressing, and intuitive visual operation — make the A200 accessible to beginners while powerful enough to meet the high standards of experienced creators who require reliable, professional performance.





To meet diverse needs, HTVRONT offers three pre-sale bundles (click here)

HTVRONT A200 Kit (Straight Tumbler Module) — Pre-sale at $239.99, $40 OFF listed price $279.99





HTVRONT A200H Kit (Handle Tumbler Module) — Pre-sale at $239.99, $40 OFF listed price $279.99





Beginner Kit (Straight Tumbler Module + Handle Tumbler Module) — Pre-sale at $319.99, $40 OFF listed price $359.99

“At HTVRONT, our vision is to empower creators at every level with intuitive and dependable tools,” said Herman, CEO. “By focusing on safety, efficiency, and adaptability, we enable users to concentrate fully on their creativity, complete projects with confidence, and grow their craft steadily. Whether for home studios or small-scale production, our goal is to provide practical tools that transform ideas into professional-quality results, helping creators succeed without unnecessary complexity.”



