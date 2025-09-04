Sales Training Market is Projected to Reach USD 16.91 Billion by 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales Training Market Forecast to Reach USD 8.46 Billion by 2025 as Demand for Skilled Sales Professionals Soars

The Global Sales Training Market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.46 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 16.91 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2025 to 2032. The market is seeing a strong shift towards digital and virtual sales training platforms, using advanced technologies such as AI, VR, and data analytics to provide personalized and scalable learning experiences. Also, there is a rising focus on soft skills, consultative selling, and customer-centric approaches, which are critical for long-term client engagement and retention. Organizations are also increasingly adopting blended learning models, combining traditional and modern methods to optimize training outcomes and adapt to remote working trends.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8289

Global Sales Training Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global sales training market size is poised to double during the forecast period, increasing from USD 8.46 Bn in 2025 to USD 16.91 Bn by 2032.

Global sales training demand is likely to rise at a CAGR of 10.4% between 2025 and 2032.

Demand in the market is expected to remain high for sales skills training, with the target segment accounting for 27.4% of the market share in 2025.

North America is forecast to account for nearly two-fifths of the global sales training market share by 2025.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated share of 28.3% in 2025, is slated to record fastest growth throughout the assessment period.

Growing Need for Skilled Sales Professionals Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest sales training market analysis highlights prominent factors driving the industry’s growth. One such key growth factor is the increasing demand for skilled salespeople.

Companies in the contemporary world are increasinglay seeking employees who can effectively engage with customers, understand their needs, and successfully close sales. This rising need for better-trained sales staff is creating opportunities for sales training programs.

More and more businesses are investing in training to enhance their sales team’s skills. Similarly, individuals are opting for different sales training programs to improve their sales skills. As a result, the sales training industry is expanding rapidly.

Sales training programs are becoming ideal tools for teaching sales professionals the skills, knowledge, and techniques necessary to effectively sell products or services. They help companies to enhance their performance and achieve their sales goals.

Outdated Training Content and Budget Constraints Limiting Market Growth

The prospective sales training market outlook looks bright. However, outdated training content and budget constraints are slowing down market growth to some extent.

Many training programs still use materials that no longer match today’s market or buyer behavior. This makes it hard for salespeople to relate to or apply what they learn, potentially limiting the effectiveness as well as reducing sales training market demand.

In addition, economic pressures are compelling businesses to cut spending on training initiatives. For instance, according to RMIT University, one in eight Australian businesses planned to reduce their L&D budgets by 50% in 2024.

This could result in a significant skills gap, affecting the overall effectiveness of sales training programs. It will negatively impact the sales training market growth during the projection period.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report:https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8289

Rise of Online Sales Training Programs Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Modern companies are moving towards remote and hybrid work models, which is driving the need for online training solutions. Businesses are choosing cloud-based sales training platforms because they are easier to access and more affordable. This growing shift towards virtual sales training is likely to create new income opportunities for training providers in the coming years.

Impact of AI Trend on the Sales Training Market

Just like in other industries, artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the sales training market. It is making learning more personalized, efficient, and data-driven.

AI-powered platforms have the tendency to analyze individual sales behaviors, identify skill gaps, and deliver tailored training modules. They enable sales teams to learn at their own pace.

AI-driven analytics allow organizations to refine strategies and improve outcomes more effectively by providing real-time feedback on performance. This not only enhances the quality of training but also reduces costs as well as time associated with traditional methods.

Leading sales training companies are introducing novel AI-based solutions to succeed in the highly competitive environment. For instance, The Sales Dream Lab, a cutting-edge AI-driven sales training program, was launched in June 2025.

The program helps sales teams improve by teaching new skills, practicing with real-life role-play situations, and getting quick feedback. These modern methods replace old sales techniques and give teams personalized, hands-on training that actually works, helping the market grow.

Emerging Sales Training Market Trends

Adoption of digital technologies like AI, ML, and data analytics is revolutionizing sales training programs. These technologies help businesses optimize their sales processes as well as improve customer engagement and deliver personalized training experiences. Rising popularity of these AI-powered sales training programs is expected to boost the target market.

The move toward continuous learning is a key trend in the sales training market. Today’s companies focus on ongoing training to keep their sales teams skilled and up to date. Because of this, they are putting more investment into sales training programs.

Customized training programs that focus on specific products or services are gaining traction. These personalized courses help sales teams handle the unique needs and challenges of what they sell, thereby improving their overall sales performance

New courses and programs are emerging to meet the changing requirements of companies looking to boost their sales performance. Similarly, companies are using immersive technologies like AR and VR to create realistic as well as interactive sales simulations for a more hands-on learning experience. This is also contributing to the growth of the sales training industry.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/8289

Analyst’s View

“The global sales training industry is set for robust growth, owing to increasing need for skilled salespeople, rapid digital transformation, rising popularity of online training platforms, and growing adoption of AI-powered and personalized sales training solutions,” said a lead CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Sales Training Market

Event Description and Impact AI-Powered Sales Training Becoming Standard Description: Majority of companies have already added, or are planning to add, AI in their sales enablement strategies. Impact: AI is changing sales training by making it more personalized, interactive, and able to track performance in real time, which helps improve sales results. Hybrid and Remote Sales Training Models Dominate Description: Rise of remote work is prompting companies to use hybrid and fully remote sales training programs. Impact: Many sales leaders are adding more online training to adjust to remote and hybrid work setups. Data Privacy Regulations Shape Sales Training Description: Companies are making data privacy and compliance a key part of sales training to keep up with changing rules. Impact: Sales teams are trained to follow data privacy laws so they can gain customer trust and avoid legal risks.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the sales training market research report:

Sandler Training

RAIN Group

Action Selling

Miller Heiman Group

FranklinCovey

Corporate Visions

Imparta

Janek Performance Group

Winning by Design

SaaSy Sales Management

JBarrows

Victory Lap

SmartBug Media

Dale Carnegie

Gap Selling





Market Segmentation

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Sales Skills Training

Product Training

CRM Training

Sales Channel Management

Team Building Training

Others

Key Developments

In March 2025, Imparta introduced its new training program, ‘Selling in a World of Tariffs’. It is the first sales training program designed for the new trade landscape and will help teams navigate as well as succeed in the evolving trade environment shaped by new tariff policies.

In February 2024, FranklinCovey launched ‘Helping Clients Succeed: Strikingly Different Selling, a new state of the art sales training solution that uses cutting-edge technology to overcome challenges in acquiring essential skills for exponential sales growth.

In April 2024, RAIN Group launched ‘Selling to Senior Executives’, a novel sales training course wherein sellers learn to handle executive stress as well as adapt their approach, gain attention, build trust, and close deals

Also Read:

Internal Training Services Market Outlook for 2025-2032

Sales Enablement Platform Market Analysis & Forecast for 2025-2032

Training Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news

