Talkdesk expands app partnership with HubSpot to deliver unified artificial intelligence-powered customer engagement

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. today announced that it has built an advanced contact center integration for the HubSpot platform and made new investments in HubSpot’s App Partner Program. Talkdesk will continue to integrate with HubSpot , the customer platform for scaling companies, through the HubSpot App Marketplace , so sales and service teams can gain a unified workspace that connects every customer interaction, insight, and workflow—all within HubSpot.

Sales and service teams often waste time toggling between disconnected systems, duplicating data entry and struggling to capture meaningful insights. This process slows down prospect and customer response times, creates friction in the customer journey, and negatively impacts productivity. With the Talkdesk app , which is powered by Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA) and offers industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) and omnichannel capabilities and controls directly inside HubSpot, teams can:

Automatically log activity : Log calls, short message service (SMS), WhatsApp, and interactive voice response (IVR) activity automatically in HubSpot activity feeds, enriched with AI-powered engagement summaries.

: Log calls, short message service (SMS), WhatsApp, and interactive voice response (IVR) activity automatically in HubSpot activity feeds, enriched with AI-powered engagement summaries. Connect conversations with context : Associate customer interactions with the right HubSpot objects, such as deals, tickets, contacts, companies, or custom objects.

: Associate customer interactions with the right HubSpot objects, such as deals, tickets, contacts, companies, or custom objects. Create proactive customer experiences : Automate follow-ups and workflows based on rich call metadata and custom fields.

: Automate follow-ups and workflows based on rich call metadata and custom fields. Gain full visibility: Access Talkdesk Conversations, AI Copilot, and CX Analytics dashboards directly inside HubSpot.

“We’re always looking to partner with companies that drive AI-first innovation to make it easier for our customers to achieve their growth goals,” said Angela O’Dowd, vice president of platform and partner ecosystem at HubSpot. “Talkdesk’s offerings empower HubSpot customers with AI-driven, unified customer engagement experiences to focus on what matters most: their customers, not manual data entry. We’re excited to have Talkdesk as part of the App Partner Program.”

HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified integrations demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience.

“Talkdesk is delivering deeper, more flexible integrations for HubSpot-first workflows,” said Al Caravelli, senior vice president of alliances at Talkdesk. “The enhanced partnership ensures businesses of all sizes can deliver faster, smarter, and more seamless service without leaving the HubSpot workspace.”

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation (CXA) —a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare , financial services , retail , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Media Contact

Talkdesk Public Relations