Breakthrough U.S. Demo Plant Advances Scalable PVC Recycling

Washington, D.C., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, is proud to support Plastic Back in its launch of a first-of-its-kind pilot project, aiming to enhance PVC recycling rates and showcase that PVC can be efficiently transformed into valuable raw materials and reintegrated into industrial supply chains. The project, to be commissioned in Q1 2026 at a Freepoint Eco-Systems’ facility in Hebron, Ohio, will test and scale a novel chemical recycling technology developed by Plastic Back. Supported in part through funding from the VI’s VIABILITY grant program and the BIRD Energy program managed by the US-Israel BIRD Foundation, the pilot will process PVC-rich waste streams and serve as a collaborative platform—bringing together waste handlers, petrochemical companies, brand owners, and technology providers to demonstrate a scalable circular solution for PVC.

This pilot comes at a critical moment, as regulators and industry stakeholders around the world face mounting pressure to address plastic waste and accelerate circular solutions. In the U.S., Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs and federal policy proposals are advancing mandates for increased recycling rates across all major plastic categories. At the same time, the vinyl industry has committed to ambitious circularity goals, including targets to grow post-consumer recycling of PVC to 160 million pounds of PVC by the end of 2025. Demonstrating that PVC can be chemically recycled at scale is essential for meeting both regulatory expectations and long-term voluntary ESG commitments across the value chain.

Plastic Back, the Israeli chemical recycling startup pioneering the transformation of plastic waste into valuable oil products, is expanding its presence in the U.S. through this landmark initiative. The project marks a major step forward for Plastic Back in redefining the role of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in the circular economy, transforming it from an overlooked waste stream into a recoverable and reusable resource.

PVC is one of the world’s most widely used polymers, found in everything from construction materials and medical equipment to cables and consumer goods. Despite its versatility and durability, PVC has historically been primarily recycled mechanically and excluded from chemical recycling efforts due to its chlorine content. These challenges have limited recovery options.

This first-of-its-kind project is changing the narrative. Building on research from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Plastic Back has developed a proprietary low-temperature chemical recycling process that safely dechlorinates and depolymerizes PVC. The result: high-quality oil-based feedstocks and mineral residues that can re-enter the chemical supply chain—without generating hazardous emissions or relying on energy-intensive processes.

The Plastic Back process is uniquely capable of unlocking dual value from end-of-life PVC:

- It dechlorinates the polymer, converting its chlorine content into a purified sodium chloride (brine) solution, which can be reused in the chlor-alkali process—a core input for new PVC production.

- It depolymerizes the carbon backbone into hydrocarbon oils, analogous to naphtha, suitable for use in steam crackers and refineries—creating direct value for the broader petrochemical sector.

The pilot will demonstrate the commercial scalability of Plastic Back’s technology and test various PVC-containing waste streams identified by the project.

Plastic Back is executing the pilot with Freepoint Eco-Systems, an affiliate of Freepoint Commodities. Freepoint Eco-Systems develops and operates state-of-the-art facilities that convert post-use plastics into usable products. The pilot will be hosted at Freepoint Eco-Systems' large-scale plastic upcycling facility in Hebron, Ohio, which is capable of processing up to 90,000 tons of waste per year. Their operational expertise, infrastructure scale, and market access make them a strategic relationship in demonstrating how PVC waste can be industrially recycled and reintegrated into the materials economy.

“Freepoint Eco-Systems is using advanced recycling technology to help reduce the environmental impact of plastic,” said Jeff McMahon, Managing Director, Freepoint Eco-Systems. “Through a strong relationship with Plastic Back we look forward to creating a strong foundation for innovation to help address the global plastic waste crisis."

“Mixed plastics, regardless of the polymer, are a challenge for the recycling industry”, said Ned Monroe, President and CEO of the Vinyl Institute. “Plastic Back’s technology to dechlorinate PVC as part of the advanced recycling process will solve an important recycling challenge and accelerate the demand for waste plastic feedstock.”

This isn’t just about solving a waste problem—it’s about unlocking the potential of a valuable resource that’s been left behind,” said Tal Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Plastic Back. “With the right chemistry and the right partners, PVC can become a cornerstone of circular manufacturing.

PVC (polyvinyl chloride) is composed of a carbon backbone, chlorine atoms, and various additives such as fillers and stabilizers. Plastic Back’s process breaks PVC down into these basic building blocks—enabling each to be recovered and reintegrated into existing industrial loops:

- Hydrocarbons: The carbon backbone is converted into oil and directed to petrochemical refineries and steam crackers.

- NaCl: Chlorine is neutralized and upcycled into sodium chloride (brine), re-entering the chlor-alkali process.

- Fillers & Stabilizers: Additives are recovered and can be reused in the PVC value chain.

The project partners, with the support of the BIRD Foundation and the Vinyl Institute, will position PVC not as a liability, but as an opportunity—ready to be reintegrated into global supply chains, advancing sustainability goals and industrial resilience alike.

About The Vinyl Institute:

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world’s most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.

About Plastic Back

Plastic Back is a clean tech plastic recycling start-up that converts plastic waste to crude oil, waxes and other valuable chemicals. Our product, a conversion unit based on chemical oxidation, allows treatment and landfill sites to reduce the amount of waste added to landfills while providing 'waste producers' such as factories, agriculture operations, and hospitals an alternative to expensive waste removal fees.

About Freepoint Eco-Systems

Established in 2020, Freepoint Eco-Systems' mission is to help address the global plastic waste crisis. By upcycling waste plastic back to into a hydrocarbon liquid similar to crude oil, we aim to create a more sustainable supply chain that reduces reliance on crude oil and generates positive economic value for waste plastic while reducing the environmental impact of current plastic production and disposal methods.