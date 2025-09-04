Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at August 31, 2025 was $76.67 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.9% and 22.3%, respectively. These compare with the 17.6% and 25.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at August 31, 2025, the leverage represented 12.5% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 13.2% at August 31, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at August 31, 2025 was $42.35, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.8% and 14.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology23.8%
Industrials21.1%
Financials14.5%
Materials13.7%
Energy12.3%
Consumer Discretionary9.2%
Real Estate4.2%
Communication Services0.7%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.5%


The top ten investments which comprised 37.3% of the investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc.5.2%
NVIDIA Corporation5.0%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.2%
WSP Global Inc.3.6%
Shopify Inc.3.4%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.3%
Mastercard Incorporated3.3%
Dollarama Inc.3.2%
MDA Ltd.3.1%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.0%


