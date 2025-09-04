Experience A Road To Spiritual Healing Through The Eyes Of An Accomplished Writer

Charleston, SC, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing, with award-winning author Carrie Wright-Christopher, excitedly announces the release of the latter’s newest book: Connections: My Journey through Insight & Spirit.

Written for other spiritually inclined readers, Connections serves as a continuation of Carrie’s incredible journey of self-discovery. She covers many new topics, including:

The challenges and benefits of being a twin flame couple

The soul and science of ancestral trauma and its role in our everyday lives

The importance of living angels

Insight journaling and automatic writing as healing practices

The dimension of dreams

The benefits of full moon ceremonies

Holistic spiritual practices like chakra healing, yoga, and meditation

“Those who have already read the companion book, Transformed: Poetry & Prose of a Changed Life, would be interested in reading Connections, but it isn’t necessary to appreciate it,” said the author. “Those interested in spirituality and growth would most likely be drawn to this book, but I am hopeful that it might also speak to anyone seeking a way of moving forward through difficult times. Connections is more than a self-help book. It is inspirational hope in this complicated world. It is about the process of healing, whether from major tragedy or from our everyday misfortunes. It encourages us to move on from the past, embrace the present and future, and live better. That is something we all could benefit from.”

Connections: My Journey through Insight & Spirit is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/literaryrebel.carrie

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/literaryrebel.carrie?igsh=MWgxNHV6NGxzc2V6Zg==

Substack: https://literaryrebel.substack.com

About the Author:

Carrie Wright-Christopher is a poet and the author of A Lucky Turn and Transformed: Poetry & Prose of a Changed Life. Her gift for writing, which she considers to be a grounding pastime and her favorite form of meditation, has led to an appreciation of the ability to see the big picture and to be inspired by the little things in life. She holds a master’s degree in library science from Queens College in New York and worked with children, teenagers, and adults as a public librarian for many years. Later, she earned a second master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Walden University, an undertaking she credits with playing an important role in the understanding of her own inner potential and the potential of others. Aside from writing, her greatest joy is delighting in the rural countryside of her home in Upstate New York where she lives with her husband and other half, Dave Christopher.

Media Contact: Carrie Wright-Christopher literaryrebel@outlook.com

Available for interviews: Author, Carrie Wright-Christopher

Attachment