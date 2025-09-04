Canon Introduces Five New High-Performance Home and Small Office Laser Printers

Melville, NY, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed with efficiency, reliability, and professional-quality output in mind, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its laser printer portfolio with five new models engineered for home and small office environments.

The new models include:

imageCLASS MF665Cdw Multi-function color laser printer with advanced scanning and copying capabilities for demanding office workflows

imageCLASS MF663Cdw Versatile color laser all-in-one designed for productivity and professional document output

imageCLASS MF662Cdw Compact color laser multi-function printer ideal for space-conscious work environments

imageCLASS LBP647Cdw High-performance color laser printer optimized for fast, professional printing

imageCLASS LBP646Cdw Color laser printer designed to deliver consistent quality and reliability for everyday business needs



The new imageCLASS laser printers offer fast, high-quality printing perfect for remote workers, small business owners, and home office professionals designed with reliable document production in mind. These printers are also ideal for small offices that require consistent, professional-quality output for client communications and business documentation.

All Canon imageCLASS models utilize advanced laser printing technology which delivers superior text clarity and professional color reproduction. The new laser printer models also offer fast warm-up times and efficient power management when compared to competitors in the same class. Other key features include:

Fast Print Speeds Laser technology provides rapid document output to keep pace with busy work environments.

Built for Home and Professional Use Designed to handle regular daily printing demands with consistent quality and reliability.

Advanced Connectivity Supports wireless and network connectivity options for seamless integration into modern work environments.

Environmentally Conscious Design Energy-efficient operation, using just 2 watts or less in Energy Saver Mode and automatic duplexing features helps support sustainable office practices.



Pricing and Availability

The imageCLASS products listed above are available for purchase through the Canon Online Store and select retailers. The imageCLASS MF665Cdw is available for an estimated retail price of $549.99*. The imageCLASS MF663Cdw and MF662Cdw are available for an estimated retail price of $470.99* and $429.99*, respectively. The imageCLASS LBP647Cdw and LBP646Cdw are available for an estimated retail price of $410.99* and $378.99*, respectively. All models are scheduled for availability in September 2025*. For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

*Pricing, specifications and availability are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

