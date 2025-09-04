Legend Senior Living Welcomes Annalisa Hahn as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, a nationally recognized senior living provider with more than 70 residences across seven states, is pleased to announce the appointment of Annalisa Hahn as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In this key leadership role, Hahn will guide Legend’s strategic sales and marketing initiatives, drive business development, and support the company’s continued growth while reinforcing its commitment to exceptional senior care.

Hahn joins Legend from Atria Senior Living, where she served as Vice President of Sales. Her career spans more than 30 years across the senior living and pharmaceutical industries, including leadership positions in regional sales management and nonprofit healthcare organizations such as the American Heart Association. An award-winning and dynamic leader, she is known for her expertise in team development, occupancy growth and delivering high-performance results through relationship-driven strategies.

“Annalisa brings a well-respected record of leadership in senior living and a wide perspective of the sales and marketing landscape in our industry,” said Matt Buchanan, President & Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living. “Her passion for serving seniors, coupled with her proven track record of growth and sales innovation, make her a tremendous addition to the team.”

A recognized expert in memory care and senior wellness, Hahn has also contributed to industry articles and thought leadership content. She holds a degree from San Diego State University and brings a values-driven approach to leadership that aligns closely with Legend’s mission.

“I’m honored to join a company like Legend that is known for its strong culture, integrity, and commitment to excellence,” said Hahn. “I look forward to working alongside a talented team to further elevate the Legend experience for residents, families, and team members.”

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates over 70 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Pennsylvania. Legend residences are certified as a Great Place to Work®.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Rebecca Butler

Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy

Legend Senior Living

316-616-6288 or Rebecca.Butler@legendseniorliving.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21e1950b-da83-424b-92db-a04739652199