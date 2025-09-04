Allied Universal Security Professionals Continue to Help Save Lives in 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company, is proud to report some of the brave acts its security professionals performed during the second quarter of 2025.

“Security professionals go to work knowing that they may encounter unpredictable situations where fast, critical thinking is vital,” said Steve Jones, Allied Universal global chairman and CEO. “I am honored that Allied Universal is consistently represented by heroic individuals who are able to navigate complex, dangerous situations with such composure and skill – in some cases saving lives.”

Q2 2025 Allied Universal Hero Hall of Fame Highlights:

Apartment Fire Evacuation – New York: Just after midnight, a security professional received a call from a tenant reporting a fire alarm sounding on floor 31. She immediately contacted the fire department while another security professional ran upstairs to find smoke coming from an apartment with the tenant on the ground inside. He helped the tenant to the elevator, sent it to the first floor and proceeded to evacuate all other tenants. Both security professionals then directed firefighters to the blaze and calmed tenants as they evacuated the building. The fire department spent an hour fighting the blaze.



Our security professional approached a hospital visitor who revealed a shotgun with his finger on the trigger before backing out of the Emergency Department (ED). The security professional immediately secured the doors and alerted registration to call 911. The ED lobby was cleared, and patients and visitors were moved to safety. The local sheriff’s department responded promptly, and the individual was taken into custody without incident or injuries. Stabbing Victim – New Orleans: A security professional performed a wellness check of a person lying on the ground in a park and discovered the person had been stabbed in the abdomen and collapsed. The security professional called 911. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. In another recent event at the same park, a different security professional noticed a car parked for a prolonged period. He performed a wellness check and after discovering an unresponsive individual in the car, he immediately contacted the park’s on-duty EMT and 911. The EMT arrived quickly and began working to revive the individual and administered necessary medication. Local EMS arrived on the scene shortly after and transported the patient to the hospital.



“The reality of being a security professional is that you often face difficult situations, and the sacrifices you make can go unrecognized,” Jones said. “Allied Universal understands this deeply, which is why we make it a priority to recognize those whose alertness and quick thinking have ultimately helped keep others safe.”

For more information on these heroes and their stories, visit https://www.aus.com/our-heroes.

