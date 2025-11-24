Finalists Announced for 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lott IMPACT® Trophy presented by Allied Universal® has named four finalists for the annual award presented to the nation’s top defensive college football player based on their performance and character.

C.J. Allen, Linebacker, University of Georgia

Rueben Bain, Defensive End, University of Miami

Caleb Downs, Safety, Ohio State University

Jacob Rodriguez, Linebacker, Texas Tech University

The winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, will be announced on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT from The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, Calif. in a live television broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Former UCLA head coach and current CBS college football analyst Rick Neuheisel will host the event, along with CBS sideline reporter Jordan Giorgio.

This is the 22nd year of the Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal, which is awarded annually to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of hall of fame safety Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Media who wish to attend the event are to arrive at 30p.m. PT for red carpet interviews with the finalists and special guests.

Please RSVP to Trent Rush (trush@lottimpacttrophy.org) by Wednesday, Dec. 3.



Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT® Trophy

2024 — Travis Hunter, University of Colorado

2023 — Junior Colson, University of Michigan

2022 — Will Anderson Jr., University of Alabama

2021 — Aidan Hutchinson, University of Michigan

2020 — Paddy Fisher, Northwestern University

2019 — Derek Brown, Auburn University

2018 — Josh Allen, University of Kentucky

2017 — Josey Jewell, University of Iowa

2016 — Jabrill Peppers, University of Michigan

2015 — Carl Nassib, Penn State University

2014 — Eric Kendricks, University of California, Los Angeles 2013 — Anthony Barr, University of California, Los Angeles 2012 — Manti Te’o, Notre Dame

2011 — Luke Kuechly, Boston College

2010 — J.J. Watt, University of Wisconsin

2009 — Jerry Hughes, Texas Christian University2008 — James Laurinaitis, Ohio State

2007 — Glenn Dorsey, Louisiana State University

2006 — Dante Hughes, University of California, Berkley

2005 — DeMeco Ryans, University of Alabama

2004 — David Pollack, University of Georgia

