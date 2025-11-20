Shopping Safety Tips for a Merry and Bright Holiday Season

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Black Friday quickly approaching, staying vigilant should be a priority for both shoppers and retailers. Allied Universal®, the world’s leading security and facility services provider to retailers, malls and shopping centers around the country, offers holiday shopping safety tips for consumers, as well as insights on retailer security strategies to keep things merry and bright during the bustling holiday shopping season.

Staying vigilante isn’t just good advice for shoppers. The 2025 World Security Report, finds that retailers are investing or planning to invest more in AI-based surveillance technology and upskilling and training of security teams to help keep shoppers safe. From biometric access control to AI-powered video surveillance and threat detection, retail organizations are planning to ramp up security efforts to help protect against theft and bad actors.

While retailers are prioritizing a strong security infrastructure, shoppers can do their part for a safe and enjoyable holiday shopping experience. Allied Universal has put together a list of top 10 shopping safety tips to help keep criminals from dampening holiday spirits.

Safety Tips for Holiday Shoppers:

Always be aware of your surroundings. Shop during the day or at unpopular times. If you need to shop at night or during busy times, shop in a group with trusted friends and family. Don’t shop ‘til you drop. Fatigue makes you more vulnerable to hazards and threats. Shop at retail locations with visible security guards. Know what to do in an emergency. Know the locations of exits, fire alarm pulls and hiding places like bathrooms and fitting rooms. Protect your wallet and credit card information, especially in line to pay, to help prevent identity theft and credit card fraud. Consider how much you’re buying at once and how you’ll get it home safely. Park and lock your vehicle in a well-lit spot and allow extra time and patience in busy parking lots. Don’t leave valuables or purchased merchandise in your vehicle where it can be seen. If you find yourself in a dangerous or unsafe situation, try to get away as quickly and safely as possible. If you can’t do that, find a safe place to hide, or if you can’t do that, defend and protect yourself.

World Security Report Supporting Data:

51% of U.S. survey respondents say enhancing security for customers and reducing security risks such as physical, cyber and insider threats, are driving factors for adoption of advanced security technologies.

49% say adoption of advanced video, AI-powered video surveillance and AI-threat detection are crucial security technologies for the industry over the next two years.

