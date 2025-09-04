LACROIX déploie ses savoir-faire industriels et technologiques au service des souverainetés française et européenne





PRESS RELEASE





04/09/2025

Security and Defense

LACROIX leverages its industrial and technological expertise

in support of French and European sovereignty

The intensification of global geopolitical tensions is leading to a major and rapid re-prioritization of defense sector priorities in France and across Europe.

The Readiness 2030 Plan (ReArm Europe) provides for the mobilization of €800 billion by 2030, raising defense spending to 3% of the European Union’s GDP. The SAFE Program (Security for Action for Europe) makes €150 billion in loans available to support joint procurement of military equipment.

France has announced a budgetary effort of €3.5 billion in 2026 and €3 billion in 2027, while Germany plans to nearly triple its defense budget between 2024 and 2029.

When it comes to armament, Europe can rely on France, the world’s second-largest exporter after the United States. This is a center of excellence that, according to the French Ministry of the Economy, brings together nearly 4,000 companies organized into sectors or ecosystems, combining system integrators (such as Airbus Group, Naval Group, and Dassault Aviation), equipment manufacturers (Safran, MBDA, Thales…), and a network of specialized subcontractors in which LACROIX has been positioned for more than 15 years.

The modern hybrid warfare format is leading to a multiplication of weapon types and a diversification of battlefields. The security and defense sector, traditionally combining innovation and robustness, is opening up to a wider range of connected technologies and needs, ranging from ultra-technological small series to large-scale production of connected and competitive elements, such as drones, for example.

On this defense market, which had until now remained a niche for the Group, LACROIX has recorded an annual growth rate of 15% in electronic equipment production since 2021. This momentum is intensifying in the current context, with forecasts pointing to a doubling of revenue on this segment by 2028.

An Agile, Proven Industrial Performance

With over 50 years of experience as an electronics equipment manufacturer, LACROIX holds a solid, multi-sector industrial position and offers a wide range of services tailored to support design needs.

This enables LACROIX to secure the industrialization and production of electronic boards, regardless of their complexity or integration level within complete systems (box build), and to build effective strategies to secure its supply chains.

Through its strong and long-standing position in the automotive market, known for its high requirements in terms of competitiveness, quality, reliability and large-scale manufacturing, LACROIX has developed genuine expertise in mass production of equipment and mastery of rapid ramp-ups in constrained environments. These are key assets for capturing new growth opportunities in the new defense context, which will require players capable of supporting the diversity of new needs, potentially including higher-volume production of electronic equipment.

Industrial Footprint Supporting the Defense Market on Both Sides of the Rhine

As part of its customer proximity strategy, LACROIX has built a strong industrial network across Europe, with strategically located production sites in France, Germany, and Poland.

The sites in Beaupréau-en-Mauges (France) and Willich, near Düsseldorf (Germany), are already supplying the defense sector.

These plants have all the required expertise and testing resources, including rapid prototyping lines, and still have additional production capacity to support the growth of the defense sector with highly secured local manufacturing.

The plant in Kwidzyn, Poland, completes this European industrial ecosystem. With a high level of automation, the plant specializes in large-scale production, providing the Group with an additional lever for competitiveness and responsiveness to its customers’ needs.

A Resilient, Stable, and Committed Player

As a family-owned mid-sized company, LACROIX benefits from French capital and a family shareholding of 62%, which allows the company’s commitment to be sustained over the long term.

While the climate challenge remains a priority for the Group, societal stability, founded on the protection of our democracies and values, is a sine qua non condition.

In this respect, development in the security and defense sectors is fully consistent with the Group’s mission: to deploy unique technological and industrial expertise in the service of simpler, safer, and more sustainable environments.

“We’ve been present in this sector for 15 years with loyal clients, and rapidly expanding revenue. Today’s context strengthens our commitment: contributing to security and defense is now our duty as citizens. We’ve always stood for industrial and technological sovereignty. This commitment takes on even greater meaning when it serves the security and defense of France and Europe”, adds Vincent Bedouin, Chairman and CEO of LACROIX.

Upcoming reports

H1 2025 results: September 30, 2025 after market close

Visit our investor relations page to find financial information:

https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology must contribute to simple, sustainable, and safer environments, LACROIX supports its customers in developing more sustainable living ecosystems, thanks to useful, robust, and secure electronic equipment and connected technologies.

As a listed, family-owned midcap with a €636 million revenue in 2024, LACROIX combines agile innovation, industrialization capacity, cutting-edge technological know-how and a long-term vision to meet environmental and societal challenges through its activities: Electronics and Environment.

Ranked among the TOP 50 worldwide and TOP 10 European EMS, the activity Electronics, the Group's industrial backbone, designs and manufactures industrial IoT solutions (hardware, software, and cloud) and electronic equipment for the automotive, industrial, connected homes and buildings (HBAS), avionics and defense, and healthcare sectors.

Through its activity Environment, LACROIX also supplies secure and connected electronic equipment and IoT solutions to optimize the management of water networks, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installations, as well as smart grids and public lighting networks.





Security and Defense

LACROIX leverages its industrial and technological expertise

in support of French and European sovereignty

The intensification of global geopolitical tensions is leading to a major and rapid re-prioritization of defense sector priorities in France and across Europe.

The Readiness 2030 Plan (ReArm Europe) provides for the mobilization of €800 billion by 2030, raising defense spending to 3% of the European Union’s GDP. The SAFE Program (Security for Action for Europe) makes €150 billion in loans available to support joint procurement of military equipment.

France has announced a budgetary effort of €3.5 billion in 2026 and €3 billion in 2027, while Germany plans to nearly triple its defense budget between 2024 and 2029.

When it comes to armament, Europe can rely on France, the world’s second-largest exporter after the United States. This is a center of excellence that, according to the French Ministry of the Economy, brings together nearly 4,000 companies organized into sectors or ecosystems, combining system integrators (such as Airbus Group, Naval Group, and Dassault Aviation), equipment manufacturers (Safran, MBDA, Thales…), and a network of specialized subcontractors in which LACROIX has been positioned for more than 15 years.

The modern hybrid warfare format is leading to a multiplication of weapon types and a diversification of battlefields. The security and defense sector, traditionally combining innovation and robustness, is opening up to a wider range of connected technologies and needs, ranging from ultra-technological small series to large-scale production of connected and competitive elements, such as drones, for example.

On this defense market, which had until now remained a niche for the Group, LACROIX has recorded an annual growth rate of 15% in electronic equipment production since 2021. This momentum is intensifying in the current context, with forecasts pointing to a doubling of revenue on this segment by 2028.





An Agile, Proven Industrial Performance

With over 50 years of experience as an electronics equipment manufacturer, LACROIX holds a solid, multi-sector industrial position and offers a wide range of services tailored to support design needs.

This enables LACROIX to secure the industrialization and production of electronic boards, regardless of their complexity or integration level within complete systems (box build), and to build effective strategies to secure its supply chains.

Through its strong and long-standing position in the automotive market, known for its high requirements in terms of competitiveness, quality, reliability and large-scale manufacturing, LACROIX has developed genuine expertise in mass production of equipment and mastery of rapid ramp-ups in constrained environments. These are key assets for capturing new growth opportunities in the new defense context, which will require players capable of supporting the diversity of new needs, potentially including higher-volume production of electronic equipment.

Industrial Footprint Supporting the Defense Market on Both Sides of the Rhine

As part of its customer proximity strategy, LACROIX has built a strong industrial network across Europe, with strategically located production sites in France, Germany, and Poland.

The sites in Beaupréau-en-Mauges (France) and Willich, near Düsseldorf (Germany), are already supplying the defense sector.

These plants have all the required expertise and testing resources, including rapid prototyping lines, and still have additional production capacity to support the growth of the defense sector with highly secured local manufacturing.

The plant in Kwidzyn, Poland, completes this European industrial ecosystem. With a high level of automation, the plant specializes in large-scale production, providing the Group with an additional lever for competitiveness and responsiveness to its customers’ needs.

A Resilient, Stable, and Committed Player

As a family-owned mid-sized company, LACROIX benefits from French capital and a family shareholding of 62%, which allows the company’s commitment to be sustained over the long term.

While the climate challenge remains a priority for the Group, societal stability, founded on the protection of our democracies and values, is a sine qua non condition.

In this respect, development in the security and defense sectors is fully consistent with the Group’s mission: to deploy unique technological and industrial expertise in the service of simpler, safer, and more sustainable environments.

“We’ve been present in this sector for 15 years with loyal clients, and rapidly expanding revenue. Today’s context strengthens our commitment: contributing to security and defense is now our duty as citizens. We’ve always stood for industrial and technological sovereignty. This commitment takes on even greater meaning when it serves the security and defense of France and Europe”, adds Vincent Bedouin, Chairman and CEO of LACROIX.

Upcoming reports

H1 2025 results: September 30, 2025 after market close

Visit our investor relations page to find financial information:

https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology must contribute to simple, sustainable, and safer environments, LACROIX supports its customers in developing more sustainable living ecosystems, thanks to useful, robust, and secure electronic equipment and connected technologies.

As a listed, family-owned midcap with a €636 million revenue in 2024, LACROIX combines agile innovation, industrialization capacity, cutting-edge technological know-how and a long-term vision to meet environmental and societal challenges through its activities: Electronics and Environment.

Ranked among the TOP 50 worldwide and TOP 10 European EMS, the activity Electronics, the Group's industrial backbone, designs and manufactures industrial IoT solutions (hardware, software, and cloud) and electronic equipment for the automotive, industrial, connected homes and buildings (HBAS), avionics and defense, and healthcare sectors.

Through its activity Environment, LACROIX also supplies secure and connected electronic equipment and IoT solutions to optimize the management of water networks, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installations, as well as smart grids and public lighting networks.





Attachment