BUREAU VERITAS: Number of shares and voting rights as of August 31, 2025

REGULATED INFORMATION

Courbevoie, France – September 4, 2025

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated

by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the

French financial markets authority AMF

Issuer: Bureau Veritas

Date Number of shares (1) Number of voting rights 31/08/2025 453,911,256



Theoretical number of voting rights: 584,200,354



Number of exercisable voting rights: 573,876,313













(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2025, if any.



Bureau Veritas Head Office Tel: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00 Société Anonyme Tour Alto Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01 (Limited liability corporation) 4, Place des Saisons www.bureauveritas.com Share capital of EUR 54,464,582.40 92400 Courbevoie RCS Nanterre 775 690 621 France

Attachment