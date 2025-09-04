Articul8 AI Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Articul8 AI, the leader in domain-specific Generative AI (GenAI) for enterprises and regulated industries, announced today that it achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Articul8’s expertise as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Articul8 as an AWS Partner that demonstrated an elite level technical proficiency and proven customer success delivering domain specific, cutting-edge generative AI solutions in production. Articul8 possesses proven expertise across the financial services, aerospace, telecommunications, and semiconductor sectors, demonstrated through successful projects for addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions as an enabler of their enterprise digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering industry-specific expert content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

“At Articul8, we have been delivering differentiated value to our enterprise customers in partnership with AWS’s full breadth and depth of services,” said Arun Subramaniyan, CEO of Articul8 AI. “Achieving the milestone of AWS Generative AI Competency Partner reflects the trust AWS places in our technology, research, and engineering team’s breakthrough advancements. We’ll be continuing our close partnership with AWS to push the boundaries of what generative AI can achieve for enterprises worldwide.”

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt Generative AI. These partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of both startups and global enterprises.

Articul8 AI’s Enterprise AI Platform aligns with AWS’s Generative AI Competency by delivering enterprise-grade security and scalable deployments, enabling organizations to confidently adopt generative AI at scale. Leveraging deep domain expertise across highly complex and regulated industries combined with ModelMesh™, Articul8’s proprietary reasoning and orchestration layer drives autonomous decisioning and actioning across a system of models and agents. This combination of robust intelligent decision-making capabilities and vertical knowledge empowers businesses to drive rapid innovation while maintaining strict security and performance standards.



About Articul8

Articul8 AI is a technology company whose products transform enterprise data and expertise into powerful engines of growth, value and impact. Our full-stack GenAI platform is revolutionizing how enterprises harness their data and expertise to build expert-level Generative AI applications for their mission-critical challenges. Our products deliver enterprise-scale impact with ROI in hours to weeks. General-purpose GenAI models, while necessary, are not sufficient to deliver enterprise-specific decisioning and actioning. Our platform addresses this gap by making it straightforward for companies to build sophisticated, enterprise-scale and expert-level GenAI applications that encode their domain expertise. Our proprietary technology does the heavy lifting through autonomous decisions and actions, automated data intelligence, improved precision and relevance with industry knowledge encoded into Articul8's library of domain and task-specific models. We are purpose-built for regulated industries and meet the highest standards of compliance, data security, privacy and performance, including traceability and auditability at every step. We are trusted by leading global enterprises such as Franklin Templeton, Intel, Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation, AWS, Intel and Accenture to transform their mission-critical work.

