2025 Morgan and Peace Dollar Proof Coins Available on September 11

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2025 Morgan Dollar Proof Coin (product code 25XF) and 2025 Peace Dollar Proof Coin (product code 25XL) on Thursday, September 11 at noon EDT. Production is limited to 180,000 units for the Morgan Dollar and 170,000 for the Peace Dollar. For each product, orders are limited to 10 coins per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Both the Morgan and Peace Dollar Proof Coins will be sold via the Mint’s website, the toll-free number, 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), and at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, the Denver Mint, and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.

The 2025 Morgan and Peace Dollars are struck at the San Francisco Mint, rendered in 99.9% fine silver with a reeded edge, and priced at $95 each.

Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a single, elegant blue box with a sleeve and with an accompanying Certificate of Authenticity.

Customers may set up “Remind Me” alerts for each individual product listed above through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, and view additional Morgan and Peace Dollar products.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources