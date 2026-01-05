United States Mint Announces Call for Artists

WASHINGTON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) is pleased to announce a call for artists to participate in its Artistic Infusion Program (AIP). The Mint will begin accepting applications for the program on January 8, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. EST. Applicants must fill out an application form and submit five to 10 images of work from their portfolio. Following Evaluation Phase One, the Mint may invite selected participants to join the AIP without further evaluation. Those applicants selected for further evaluation will be invited to Evaluation Phase Two, which may require the submission of a resumé or CV, a web link to their online portfolio, or the development and submission of a demonstration design for which each selected artist will be paid a fee of $1,500.

To serve as an AIP Designer, a candidate must be:

A citizen of the United States

At least 18 years old at the time of application submission

A professional artist with work either published, produced, or exhibited in any design-driven media such as illustration, graphic design, animation, concept art, comics, collectibles, poster art, street art, tattoo art, or any other outlets where design integrity is at a premium

To be considered, artists must register online at www.usmint.gov/call-for-artists and submit their application, including images, by February 9, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Established in 2003, the Mint’s AIP contracts with talented, professional American artists who represent diverse backgrounds and a variety of interests. The AIP was specifically designed with the objective of enriching and invigorating the designs of United States coins and medals. The program meets that goal by developing a pool of talented external artists who are prepared to work closely with the Mint’s staff to create and submit new designs for selected coin and medal programs throughout the year. Interested artists are highly encouraged to submit applications for consideration.

Artists who join the AIP work under a delivery order contract from their own studios, providing candidate designs in the form of finished drawings. Under current AIP provisions, artists are paid $3,000 per assignment. In addition, artists receive a $5,000 bonus for every design selected for use on a coin or medal.

AIP artists’ designs are found on many coins and medals. In most cases, the artist’s initials appear on the final coins or medals, along with the initials of the Mint Medallic Artist who sculpted the selected designs. Artist information is included in historical documents, Certificates of Authenticity, and promotional materials.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources

