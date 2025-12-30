United States Mint Acting Director McNally to Participate in the 71st Annual Florida United Numismatists Convention in Orlando

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Mint (Mint) Acting Director Kristie McNally will participate in the ribbon cutting opening ceremony of the 71st Annual Florida United Numismatists (FUN) Convention on Thursday, January 8, at 9:45 a.m. (EST) at the North Concourse, Hall NB, of the Orange County Convention Center (9899 International Drive) in Orlando, Fl. The convention is free, but registration is required upon arrival and will run from January 8-11 starting at 10 a.m. each day.

Additionally, Acting Director McNally will be involved with the Boy Scouts of America on Saturday morning and engaging with pre-registered participants of the Young Numismatist (YN) Program on Saturday afternoon.

The Mint will release limited quantities of mystery boxes for sale – each tier $150 and $350 – at Booth 1155.

Attendees can also purchase available products on sale at the booth, learn about the Mint’s Semiquincentennial program, view a display of Mint products, gather educational materials from the U.S. Mint Coin Classroom, and gain an understanding of how the Mint “Connects America through Coins and Medals.”

About the United States Mint

