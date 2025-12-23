2025 American Innovation $1 Coin Reverse Proof Set Available on December 30

Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2025 American Innovation $1 Coin Reverse Proof Set™ (product code 25GC) on Tuesday, December 30 at noon EST. The 2025 coins celebrate significant American pioneering innovations and innovators from Arkansas, Michigan, Florida, and Texas. The four-coin set is priced at $32.25. Orders are limited to two sets per household.

Struck at the Mint facility in San Francisco, each coin in the set features a frosted background and brilliant mirror-like finish, creating a magnificent contrast.

This set features a clear plastic lens encasing four stunning coins in a beautifully designed package and includes the Mint’s Certificate of Authenticity.

