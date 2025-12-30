2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Rolls and Bags™ Featuring Iowa Available on January 6

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) announces that the 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Rolls and Bags featuring Iowa will be available for purchase beginning on Tuesday, January 6 at noon EST. The reverse (tails) design of the coins in these products depicts Dr. Norman Borlaug holding a sheaf of wheat and wheat stalks, highlighting his pioneering work developing resilient crops capable of feeding a growing global population.

“I am pleased to announce the release of the American Innovation $1 Coin for the State of Iowa,” said Kristie McNally, Acting Director of the Mint. “This coin celebrates Iowa and Dr. Norman Borlaug, a renowned American innovator and Nobel Prize winner for their lasting contributions to agricultural innovation and global food security. The Mint takes great pride in sharing his accomplishments to inspire future creators and scientists in pursuing new knowledge in different fields of study,” she added.

“Iowa is proudly represented on the American Innovation $1 Coin by Dr. Norman Borlaug — an Iowa farm boy turned world-renowned scientist who sparked the Green Revolution, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and whose legacy to prevent worldwide hunger lives on today,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

The rolls and bags product options featuring Iowa include:

Priced at $123.50, a bag of 100 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Philadelphia (product code 26GBA)

Priced at $123.50, a bag of 100 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Denver (product code 26GBE)

Priced at $36.25, a roll containing a total of 25 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Philadelphia (product code 26GRA)

Priced at $36.25, a roll containing a total of 25 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Denver (product code 26GRE)

Orders for the 100-coin bags are limited to 10 per household. Orders for the rolls are also limited to 10 per household.

The obverse (heads) design of American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” Each annual obverse design also includes a unique privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. In 2026, the privy mark will also incorporate a Liberty Bell with the inscription “250” to commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation’s founding. The edge-incused inscriptions are “2026,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

Customers may sign up to receive “Remind Me” alerts for these products, enroll in the Product Subscription Program (subscription code RH), or view additional American Innovation® $1 Coin Program products.

Authorized by Public Law 115-197, this multi-year series that began in 2018 honors American innovation and significant innovation and pioneering efforts of individuals or groups by issuing $1 coins with designs emblematic of innovation in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories. The Mint works with the office of the Governor or other Chief Executive for each state, territory, or city, along with subject matter experts, to determine design concepts emblematic of innovation that are significant and meaningful to its jurisdiction and/or its role in the Nation. The Secretary of the Treasury selects the final design for each coin.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources