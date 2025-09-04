$80M Producer Amy Tapp Brings 45-Person Team to eXp Realty After Indie Success





BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Amy Tapp, one of Lubbock’s most recognized real estate leaders, has joined its global network with her 45-person team. Together, they closed $80 million across 350 transactions in 2024.

She built one of Lubbock’s most successful independent brokerages, now, Tapp is betting big on the future by choosing eXp. This move is designed to give her people more collaboration, cutting-edge technology and the freedom to grow beyond what was possible in the indie model.

“Amy embodies everything eXp stands for — entrepreneurial drive, high-level production and a passion for empowering others,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “We’re honored to welcome her and her powerhouse team to eXp.”

Tapp launched Amy Tapp Realty in 2012 and quickly grew it into a dominant local brand. With a career that spans more than two decades and tenures at Keller Williams and RE/MAX, she’s built expertise in residential, luxury, land and investment properties. Yet after more than a decade of running her own brokerage, she felt the tug for something more.

That moment came at a leadership event, when a simple invitation from her friend Audra Baldwin turned into a pivotal conversation. There, Tapp connected with eXp leaders Parker Pemberton, Blake Suddath, Emily Kolb and eXp Realty CEO, Leo Pareja.

“I instantly felt like this was a divine appointment,” said Tapp. “These were the kind of leaders I wanted to be in business with and learn from. eXp offers the resources and culture I was looking for so I can focus on leading my people and serving my clients.”

By aligning with eXp, Tapp removes the weight of backend brokerage operations and gains access to a global network, revenue share, equity opportunities and cloud-based tools that amplify her team’s strengths. For her, it’s about more time to mentor her agents, more reach to grow beyond Lubbock, and more resources to serve clients at the highest level.



Tapp sees this move as more than a brokerage shift. It’s the next chapter of her leadership journey. Her goal is to expand opportunities for her 40 agents and five staff, create pathways for growth, and build a legacy of service and success within eXp’s collaborative ecosystem.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 82,000 agents across 28 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

