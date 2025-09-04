Heilind Electronics Now Stocks 3M™ Four-Wall Header 2500 Series.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, is pleased to announce that it now stocks the 3M™ Four-Wall Header 2500 Series, a versatile .100″ × .100″ wire-to-board connector designed to deliver space-saving performance, reliable mating, and wide design flexibility in industrial, medical, test, and instrumentation applications.

Product Highlights

Heilind now carries the complete series of 3M™ Four-Wall Header 2500 Series products, including straight through-hole, right-angle, surface mount, multiple positions (6-, 10-, 14-, 24-, 36-, up to 50-pos), and options for dual or center-slot polarization, exposed solder tails, gold plating (10 µ″ or 30 µ″), and optional retainer clips for vibration resistance.

Features & Benefits

Low-profile, space-saving design: The compact .100″ × .100″ header maximizes PCB real estate, allowing more functionality in less space.

The compact .100″ × .100″ header maximizes PCB real estate, allowing more functionality in less space. Center-slot and dual-slot polarization: These polarization options help prevent mis-insertion, speed assembly, and ensure compatibility with competitive mating connectors in the field.

These polarization options help prevent mis-insertion, speed assembly, and ensure compatibility with competitive mating connectors in the field. High-temperature insulator for lead-free soldering: A high-temp plastic insulator tolerates modern no-lead solder processes and IR reflow environments, supporting both through-hole and “paste-in-hole” techniques.

A high-temp plastic insulator tolerates modern no-lead solder processes and IR reflow environments, supporting both through-hole and “paste-in-hole” techniques. Versatile mounting options: Available in right-angle versions with exposed solder tails for easier cleaning and lower repair costs, and straight surface-mount versions for non-through-hole assembly.

Available in right-angle versions with exposed solder tails for easier cleaning and lower repair costs, and straight surface-mount versions for non-through-hole assembly. Optional retainer clip: An optional clip secures mating components in high-vibration environments for enhanced reliability.

An optional clip secures mating components in high-vibration environments for enhanced reliability. Gold-plated contact options: Contacts are offered in 10 µ″ or 30 µ″ gold plating to improve corrosion resistance and long-term connection performance.



Applications & Use

The 3M 2500 Series is ideally suited for a broad range of applications:

Industrial control systems and factory automation – space-efficient and vibration-resistant headers provide rugged operation on PCBs embedded in machinery.

and factory automation – space-efficient and vibration-resistant headers provide rugged operation on PCBs embedded in machinery. Test, measurement and laboratory equipment – accurate polarization and durability support precision connectors and interchangeability.

– accurate polarization and durability support precision connectors and interchangeability. Medical electronics – compact layout, lead-free solder compatibility, and high reliability meet demanding medical standards.

– compact layout, lead-free solder compatibility, and high reliability meet demanding medical standards. Instrumentation – secure mating under shock and motion, plus multi-position flexibility, supports modular instrument design.



Heilind’s customers in these sectors can now source the 3M Four-Wall Header 2500 Series directly, with immediate availability through Heilind’s stocking package arrangement. Design engineers and procurement teams can tap into Heilind’s extensive inventory and technical expertise to quickly specify, sample, and integrate these connectors into new and existing designs.

Heilind Customer Support & Services

As one of the world’s leading independent distributors of interconnect and electromechanical components, Heilind provides:

Access to 3M’s full line of product resources, including datasheets, 3D models, technical support, and compliance documentation.

Fast sampling and stock shipments from multiple global locations.

Technical application guidance to help choose the optimal header variant.

Coordination of cross-reference and compatibility checks relative to competitor offerings such as Digi-Key, Mouser, TTI, or Future layouts.

By adding the 3M Four-Wall Header 2500 Series, Heilind strengthens its portfolio of high-performance interconnect solutions engineered for compact designs, robust reliability, and efficient assembly. For more information, please visit Heilind.com.

ABOUT HEILIND

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.heilind.com.





