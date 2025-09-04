All Talentz, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and American Business Council Convene Leaders on Advancing Global Business Services Between the U.S. and Nigeria

WASHINGTON, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Business Council Nigeria (ABC) and the U.S.-Africa Business Center of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with All Talentz LLC, hosted a high-level dialogue in Washington, D.C. on Increasing Global Business Services and Competitiveness for U.S. Companies in Nigeria. The event was part of the U.S.-Nigeria Business Initiative engagement series and brought together government representatives, business leaders, and industry experts to explore strategic partnerships, investment opportunities, and the transformative potential of the digital sector.

Dr. Guevera Yao, Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center, opened the dialogue by underscoring the role of Global Business Services (GBS) in driving cross-border competitiveness. Will Stevens, Assistant Secretary for West Africa at the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs, highlighted the U.S.-Nigeria strategic partnership in the digital sector, citing initiatives such as the AI Conference and the Commercial Investment Partnership as pathways to fostering deeper collaboration, innovation, and investment between the two countries.

Margaret Olele, CEO of the American Business Council Nigeria, delivered a keynote perspective on “Why Nigeria? – Talent, Technology, and Transformation”. She emphasized Nigeria’s position as a rising hub for talent and digital innovation, noting the unique opportunities the country presents for U.S. businesses seeking scalable workforce and technology solutions.





The dialogue also showcased All Talentz, an associate member of the Council, as a case study of success in the GBS space. All Talentz has built a reputation as a workforce and digital solutions provider powering the future of global work, with over 100 organizations as clients in North America. The company plans to expand into Europe and already leverages the services of more than six U.S. tech companies for its operations.





“All Talentz is committed to building bridges between the U.S. and Nigeria by delivering workforce optimization and digital solutions that are both affordable and world-class,” said Sadiq Isu, Founder and CEO of All Talentz. “As global demand for GBS continues to accelerate, Nigeria has the potential to play a pivotal role in supplying skilled talent and services to U.S. businesses.”

The event further featured a testimonial from Richard Daly, CEO CleanSlate Services New York, clients of All Talentz, who shared how the company’s workforce and technology solutions have enhanced their operational efficiency and ability to scale faster.

Also, in attendance from All Talentz were Dr. Abdul Isu, Chairman and Co-founder of All Talentz, Michael Nwoseh, Business and Digital Solutions Director, and Jake May, Business Development Manager, who engaged stakeholders on the company’s vision for redefining Global Business Services and creating new opportunities for cross-border collaboration.





With global demand for GBS projected at over $1 trillion and Africa currently supplying just 2% of that demand, the event reinforced the critical role Nigeria can play in meeting workforce needs and advancing economic growth, provided targeted investments, digital infrastructure, and skills development initiatives are prioritized.

