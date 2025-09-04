Egnyte to Highlight Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration Unifying Project Lifecycle Management and Governance at Autodesk University

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, will highlight enhancements to its firm-wide data management solutions at this year’s Autodesk University. Egnyte’s ACC Connector is a direct, one-way sync with Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) that streamlines workflows across the platforms and extends Egnyte’s governance capabilities to data stored in ACC.

The integration reduces duplicative work by integrating directly into existing design workflows and eliminating data silos between the platforms. By ensuring consistent file versioning and governance, these features provide a comprehensive view of the content lifecycle, enable users to identify and secure sensitive content in ACC, and integrate permissions auditing from Egnyte. ACC Connector empowers firms to manage their data across both platforms, providing a comprehensive view of both their business and project data.

With this integration, Firms can easily migrate their data throughout the project lifecycle to Egnyte and implement automated retention policies to ensure that project data is properly archived or deleted, meeting legal and compliance requirements without manual intervention.

"As a company, we are committed to improving workflows in the technology solutions AEC professionals are accessing every day," said Kevin Soohoo, AEC practice lead at Egnyte. “AEC professionals rely on a range of platforms to get work done. Our integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud makes it easier to access large files securely, collaborate remotely, and apply governance controls, all from a familiar desktop interface."

To learn more about Egnyte's Autodesk integration at Autodesk University, visit booth #401 or attend Egnyte's session AI-Ready AEC: Building a Smart Digital Foundation with Autodesk and Egnyte (4863) featuring Aaron Vorwerk, Architecture Practice Leader, and Kevin Leatham, Senior Product Manager, at Egnyte.

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.

