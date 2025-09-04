ACPAS Signs Multi-Phase Development Deal with Leading Pan-African Finance Group to Launch Customized Lending Solutions

JOHANNESBURG and DALLAS, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. (OTCQB: UPYY), a U.S.-based fintech innovator, today announced that its South African subsidiary, Automated Credit Provider Administration System (“ACPAS”), has signed a multi-phase development deal with a prominent pan-African financial services group. This group, active across multiple African markets and now entering South Africa, has chosen ACPAS to power the launch of its new digital lending brand.

Scope of Work The three-phase software development proposal includes:

Custom development of a split version of ACPAS tailored for the new digital lender.

Development of a cutting-edge online lending website for the South African market.

Enhancements to the ACPAS Loan Management Software (LMS) for their specific operational needs.



The partnership is structured with revenue based on transactional income, aligning ACPAS’s growth with the lender’s expansion in the South African online credit space.

The client has also signed a comprehensive Software and Systems Intellectual Property, Confidentiality, and Non-Disclosure Agreement with ACPAS, ensuring a secure and proprietary collaboration.

Empowering Financial Accessibility

The new website, powered by ACPAS, will provide South African consumers with affordable, transparent, and convenient financing options. ACPAS’s platform will deliver:

Streamlined credit origination and digital onboarding.

Real-time loan management and clear account information.

Scalable backend support to handle high-volume digital transactions.



Jaco Fölscher, CEO of ACPAS, noted: “We are excited to partner with one of Africa’s most established financial services groups as they expand into South Africa. Our customized technology will empower responsible lending, financial inclusion, and sustainable growth.”

A senior executive from the group added: “We are impressed with the progress made, and the website looks fantastic—exceeding our expectations at this stage of the project. We are very happy that we partnered with ACPAS.”

Compliance and Security Excellence

The ACPAS integration incorporates strict compliance protocols and advanced risk management safeguards, aligned with both South African regulatory frameworks and international fintech best practices.

Strategic Digital Commitment

This multi-phase deal ensures:

Continuous platform monitoring and optimization.

Advanced compliance and risk management tools.

Robust adherence to data privacy and credit governance standards.



About UPAY Inc.

UPAY Inc. is a U.S.-listed fintech holding company, offering automation, payments, credit, and regulatory compliance solutions globally. www.upaytechnology.com

About ACPAS

ACPAS, a subsidiary of UPAY Inc., specializes in Loan Management Software, supporting digital lending and advanced payment solutions for financial institutions in South Africa. www.acpas.co.za

