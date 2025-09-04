Beer Institute Releases July 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report

WASHINGTON, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with our policy of publishing an unofficial estimate of taxable removals each month, we would like to inform you of our July 2025 estimate of 12,625,000 barrels, for a decrease of .8% compared to July 2024 removals of 12,724,742.

Taxable Removals - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2024 2025 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,571,372 10,561,986 -8.7% -1,009,386 February 12,123,847 10,129,475 -16.4% -1,994,372 March 12,472,205 12,283,142 -1.5% -189,063 April 12,482,666 12,014,532 -3.8% -468,134 May 13,552,906 13,200,000 -2.6% -352,906 June 14,354,789 14,400,000 0.3% 45,211 July 12,724,742 12,625,000 -0.8% -99,742 YTD 89,282,527 85,214,135 -4.6% -4,068,392

The August 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on October 7, 2025.

###

