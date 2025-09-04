DCS Recognized as 2025 GovCon Awards Contractor of the Year Finalist

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS Corporation has been selected as a finalist for the 2025 Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards™ (GovCon Awards), the premier awards event honoring the leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence of the people and businesses in the region’s Government contracting community. DCS is a Finalist in the Contractor of the Year, Over $300 Million category.

From 20 locations across the country, DCS employee-owners continue a 48-year legacy, providing engineering and technical services to solve complex challenges and deliver innovative solutions to the Warfighter. Over the five years ending in 2024, DCS doubled company revenue and grew employee ranks by 39%. As a 100% employee-owned company founded to support national security and defense, DCS’s balanced approach to growth focuses on these priorities. Revenue growth has consistently been accompanied by an expansion of, and investment in, technical capability, facilities, tools, and technology to support customer missions. Investments have included the opening of a purpose-built ground vehicle integration and prototyping facility in Sterling Heights, Michigan as well as the relocation and expansion of DCS’s high power, materials, and advanced digital electronics research laboratories and light manufacturing facility in Westford, Massachusetts. Both facilities expand DCS’s ability to develop and sustain U.S. Army ground vehicle, watercraft, and soldier-worn systems technologies.

“DCS is thrilled to be recognized as a Finalist for the 2025 GovCon Awards,” said Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman & CEO. “This distinction represents DCS employee-owners’ commitment to delivering innovative expertise to our customers’ mission and our continued expansive strategic growth.”

DCS was previously named GovCon Awards Contractor of the Year, $75 – $300 Million in 2019 and selected as a Finalist for Contractor of the Year, Over $300 Million in 2021 and 2024.

The GovCon Awards are co-sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council to honor the exceptional work of the leaders and businesses in the region’s Government contracting sector. Winners will be announced at the annual awards gala on November 5, 2025.

