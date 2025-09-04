Rise of Weed Pollen and Return to School Ushers in Sneezing Season

Washington, DC, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’re sneezing this season, the reason could be a respiratory infection or weed pollen allergy. A review of pollen counts from cities across the country reveals a rise in levels of ragweed pollen as well as other weed pollen The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s (AAFA) 2025 Allergy Capitals™ Report notes that about 1 in 7 people in the U.S. are allergic to ragweed pollen. Weed pollen season (with ragweed being a primary offender) tends to start in August and may last 6 to 10 weeks, ending with the first frost. In most areas of the U.S., ragweed season generally peaks by mid-September, though other weeds may extend a few weeks longer.

“We see weed pollen season start around this time every year,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. “The first fall frost generally stops the weeds from pollinating. But because climate change is making temperatures warmer, the first frost arrives much later. This means a longer, more intense period of symptoms for people allergic to ragweed and other weed pollen.”

In addition to ragweed, other common weeds contributing to fall pollen season include: burning bush, cocklebur, lamb’s quarters, mugwort, pigweed, Russian thistle, sagebrush, and tumbleweed.

Symptoms of weed pollen allergy may be similar to those of respiratory infections and may include:

Runny nose (also known as rhinorrhea – this is typically a clear, thin nasal discharge)

Stuffy nose (due to blockage or nasal congestion – one of the most common and troublesome symptoms)

Postnasal drip (mucus runs from the back of your nose down your throat)

Sneezing (can be repetitive and severe in some cases)

Itchy nose, eyes, ears, and mouth

Red and watery eyes

Swelling around the eyes

Moody and irritable

Tired

Disturbed sleep

Weed pollen season overlaps with back-to-school season and the annual rise in respiratory infections including flu, COVID-19, RSV, and colds. A telltale sign that distinguishes allergy symptoms from respiratory infection is itchiness – itchy eyes, itchy nose. AAFA’s Respiratory Symptoms chart reflects the differences between various infections, asthma, and allergies.

AAFA examined pollen counts from major cities to determine the areas most impacted by weed pollen.

Based on data from the 2025 Allergy Capitals report, the 10 cities where residents experience the greatest exposure to weed pollen (primary weed pollens listed) are:

Las Vegas, NV pigweed (amaranth) and lamb’s quarters (chenopod)

Bakersfield, CA ragweed

Sacramento, CA ragweed

Fresno, CA ragweed

Daytona Beach, FL ragweed

San Jose, CA pigweed (amaranth) and lamb’s quarters (chenopod)

Stockton, CA ragweed

Jacksonville, FL ragweed

San Francisco, CA ragweed

Columbus, OH ragweed

“While these cities—located mostly in the warmer climates of the southern and western U.S.—bear the greatest burden of weed pollen season, weeds grow throughout the country,” said AAFA Chief Mission Officer Melanie Carver. “Our analysis shows that although ragweed tends to flourish in rural areas, people in cities may experience greater exposure.”

One study showed that ragweed pollen could be 7 times higher in a city that averaged 3.6 degrees warmer and had 30% more carbon dioxide than the city’s rural surrounding area. This is due to extreme heat in urban areas made worse because of an effect called an “urban heat island.” This phenomenon is where a city area is significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas due to the concentration of heat-absorbing surfaces like buildings and roads, which trap heat at ground level.

AAFA’s report offers tips and suggestions for managing pollen allergy symptoms, including:

Track the pollen count for your area. The news media often reports the count for your area, especially when pollen is high. You also can get your area’s pollen counts from the National Allergy Bureau or apps like Pollen Wise.

Stay indoors with windows closed when the pollen counts are high, if possible. Get a Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly® air filter for your air conditioner or HVAC system.

Prevent pollen from being tracked into your home. If you spend a lot of time outside during peak pollen time:

Take your shoes off before entering your home

Don’t wear your “outside” clothes to bed

Cover your hair when outside or wash it at night

Wipe off pets before they enter your home

Shower when you get home after being outside for a long period of time.

Take allergy medicines daily (ideally starting treatment before your weed pollen season starts). Seek care from a board-certified allergist-immunologist specialist to help determine if you should be tested for weed or other pollen allergy, and determine a care plan if this is confirmed. Find out what time of year the pollen you’re allergic to starts to appear in your area so you can start allergy treatment at least two weeks before pollen season begins. Many over-the-counter medicines work well to control pollen allergy symptoms. They can also help eye, nose, and airway symptoms. Nasal rinses, corticosteroid nasal sprays and non-drowsy antihistamines are effective at controlling allergy symptoms. AAFA’s Allergy Medicine Guide explains the various options.

Talk with an allergist about immunotherapy. There are two types: allergy shots and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT). This type of treatment may help give you long-term relief. If you have allergic asthma, your Asthma Action Plan may include some of these allergy treatments to help you keep your asthma under control. These therapies are prescribed and monitored by board-certified allergist-immunologists.

For more information on weed pollen allergy, allergy symptom management, and the impact of climate change on seasonal allergies, visit allergycapitals.org.

About the Allergy Capitals Report

The 2025 Allergy Capitals™ research and ranking is reported by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). The ranking is based on analysis of data from the 100 most-populated Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) in the contiguous 48 states as determined by the most recent U.S. Census Bureau population estimates (2023). The individual factors analyzed for the 2025 rankings are pollen scores for tree, grass, and weed pollen (provided by Pollen Sense), over-the-counter medication use (allergy), and number of allergy specialists.

The 2025 Allergy Capitals report is an independent research project of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and made possible by support from Opella, the makers of Allegra®.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org

