What’s Really Going On With Federal Funding? SMI and Travis Taylor Lead iC³® Summit Panel Discussion to Deliver Clarity in a Volatile Policy Era

DALLAS, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutions, and organizations across the life sciences continuum are seeking clarity on how federal research and development (R&D) funding and critical resources can be secured in the current evolving federal funding landscape. Attendees at the 11th Annual iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit in Dallas, Texas, taking place Tuesday, September 16 – Wednesday, September 17 will have a unique opportunity to hear from Dr. Travis Taylor of the Strategic Marketing Innovations (SMI), who will lead the expert panel:

“Unlocking Federal & Alternative Funding in the New Policy Era.”

This timely discussion will explore how Washington D.C.’s evolving policy landscape and funding mechanisms are shaping access to R&D resources, while also spotlighting alternative pathways for capital. With more than two decades of experience advising on federal engagement and policy strategy, Dr. Taylor offers a rare insider’s perspective on how organizations can navigate the complexity of securing R&D funding. His expertise makes this discussion especially valuable and timely for innovators seeking to align their work with national priorities while pursuing sustainable growth.

“The conversation in Washington is moving fast, and that creates both uncertainty and opportunity for innovators,” said Travis Taylor, Vice President of SMI. “My goal at iC³ is to help attendees cut through the noise and understand exactly where federal priorities are headed—and how to position their organizations to secure funding in this new environment.”

Exclusive Access via the Summit Partnering App

Summit attendees can do more than just listen—they can connect with Dr. Taylor. Through the 2025 Summit Partnering App, participants can schedule one-on-one conversations, arrange follow-up meetings, and discuss tailored strategies for their institution. This is a rare chance to gain actionable guidance from a thought leader with a pulse on the federal funding climate.

Why This Matters Now

The growth and sustainability of innovation is dependent on federal and alternative funding. The panel will give attendees practical strategies and inside perspective on:

Emerging priorities in Washington D.C. impacting life sciences and healthcare R&D.

Federal funding pathways and how to position organizations to compete effectively.

Alternative sources of capital to complement or bridge traditional federal opportunities.





“Federal funding is one of the most critical issues on the minds of our community right now,” said Kathleen M. Otto-Rosenblum, CEO of BioNTX. “Having Dr. Travis Taylor and other experts at the iC³ Summit ensures that our region’s innovators not only hear what is happening in D.C., they also walk away with actionable strategies to keep their research moving forward.”

About the 2025 iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit

Now in its 11th year, the BioNTX iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit convenes leaders from across the bioscience and healthcare ecosystem for a two-day gathering dedicated to Innovation, Capital, Collaboration, and Commercialization. The Summit brings together investors, entrepreneurs, executives, researchers, and policymakers to foster partnerships, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and explore the latest advancements shaping the future of health.

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving North Texas. The organization fosters innovation and community through collaborative networking events, high-level educational programming, professional development, market visibility, a purchasing consortium, and by being the voice for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

About SMI

Strategic Marketing Innovations (SMI) is a leading consulting and advisory firm specializing in navigating federal funding, regulatory strategy, and government affairs for organizations in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. With a team deeply rooted in Washington D.C. policy and federal agency engagement, SMI helps innovators secure resources, align with national priorities, and accelerate groundbreaking research and development. From early-stage ventures to established enterprises, SMI empowers clients with strategic insights, funding pathways, and connections that drive long-term success in a rapidly changing policy and funding environment.

